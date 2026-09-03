Preview: Hull City vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

High-flying Hull City will be looking to make it three wins out of three back in the Premier League when they welcome Aston Villa to the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first meeting between these two teams in any competition since they played out a 2-2 draw in the Championship in January 2019.

Match preview

Hull City were listed as the firm bookmakers’ favourites to suffer relegation before the new season began, but the early-season evidence suggests that the Tigers cannot be written off by any top-flight opponent expecting a straightforward walk in the park.

Sergej Jakirovic is looking to become just the fourth manager to win each of his first three Premier League matches with a clean sheet after Jose Mourinho (2004), Sven-Goran Eriksson (2007) and Arne Slot (2024), after steering his Hull side to impressive victories over Man United (2-0) and Coventry (1-0).

The Tigers have never won their opening three fixtures of any top-flight campaign, but success on Saturday would see them achieve that and become the first newly-promoted side since Bolton in 2001-02 to boast a 100% record after three PL games.

Hull have since bolstered their squad with six Deadline Day signings, increasing their total tally of summer incoming to a whopping 18 players. Managing a bloated 34-player squad will test Jakirovic’s man-management skills to the absolute limit, especially with the bulk of his current starting XI giving him no reason to shuffle the pack just yet.

Heading into Saturday’s contest boasting a seven-game unbeaten run on home soil (W4, D3), Hull have won only one of their last 16 meetings with Aston Villa (D4 L11) – a 2-0 home victory in February 2015 under former boss Steve Bruce.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa are in danger of becoming the first club to finish in the top-four of England’s top division (fourth in 2025-26) and then lose their first three fixtures of the following campaign since Man United back in 1986-87, after making a miserable start to 2026-27.

A depleted Villa outfit were put to the sword 4-0 by a ruthless Brighton side, before Unai Emery suffered a narrow 1-0 home loss to his former team Arsenal on Monday, leaving the Lions pointless and goalless down in 19th place in the table.

Villa are the only Premier League team who are yet to register a single shot on target this term – no side has ever failed to have a shot on target in their opening three matches of a campaign since records began in 2003-04.

The Midlands club are already feeling the effects of losing several key assets from their Europa League-winning side, particularly Ollie Watkins. Villa have lost their last four PL games that have not featured Watkins by an aggregate score of 10-1, and their last victory without the striker was a 2-1 success over Brighton in November 2022 – Emery's second game in charge of the club.

Villa can at least take some comfort from their Premier League record against Saturday’s opponents Hull, as they have won six of their eight top-flight battles with the Tigers (D1 L1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Hull City Premier League form:

W

W

Hull City form (all competitions):

W

W

W

Aston Villa Premier League form:

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Hull will be without injured quintet Jack Butland (shoulder), Oscar Zambrano (hamstring), Elliot Matazo (knee), Darko Gyabi (thigh) and Charlie Hughes (groin), while Matt Crooks (quad) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

However, forward Joe Gelhardt returned to training earlier this week and is available for selection after recovering from an ankle injury, though a start on Saturday is unlikely.

Christos Mouzakitis, Tim Iroegbunam, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Robinio Vaz, Sorba Thomas and Ilyas Ansah were all signed on Deadline Day. The former two are strong contenders to start in midfield alongside Regan Slater, while Norton-Cuffy is set to rivals Lewie Coyle for a start at right wing-back.

As for Aston Villa, Joao Gomes is serving the second of a three-match suspension and Amadou Onana (ACL) remains a long-term injury absentee, while Saturday’s game will come too soon for while Johan Manzambi (knee) and Brian Madjo (ankle).

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka could be available to make his full debut alongside Boubacar Kamara, while Matteo Ruggani will push Ian Maatsen for a place at left-back.

Villa signed teenage attacking talent Ibrahim Mbaye and centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis on Deadline Day, and both players are in contention to make their debuts, while fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson is expected to lead the line once again.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Iroegbunam, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Kamara, Goretzka; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Jackson

We say: Hull City 1-1 Aston Villa

Hull have surprised everyone with their impressive start to the campaign, and it would be nonsensical to dismiss this tenacious Tigers outfit against a disjointed Aston Villa side, who are yet to truly get going this term.

However, we are backing the visitors show signs of improvement this weekend and they may find a way to claim a share of the spoils in a tightly-contested affair at the MKM Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.