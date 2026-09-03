Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull City: Joao Gomes, Brian Madjo latest

Aston Villa will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they continue their Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's side have lost their first two matches of the season to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal without finding the back of the net.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Hull, who have six points on the board already in England's top flight.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Madjo remains on the sidelines with an ankle issue, but the teenage forward could be back in action against Nottingham Forest on September 12.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Manzambi sustained a knee injury while representing Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder will once again be unavailable for selection here.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull)

Goretzka could make his debut against Hull, with the midfielder expected to be in the squad.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / sportphoto24

Status: Out

Possible return date: September 8 (vs. Club Brugge)

Gomes is still suspended in the Premier League following his red card against Brighton, but the midfielder will be available for the Champions League clash with Club Brugge on September 8.