Preview: Juventus vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Two Italian giants will square off for the first time this season, as Juventus welcome AC Milan to Turin on Sunday evening.

With maximum points so far, both clubs face their first major test in Serie A, and only one can keep their perfect record intact.

Match preview

Like Milan, a late collapse at the end of last season cost Juventus the cherished prize of Champions League football, so they certainly have a point to prove this term.

Luciano Spalletti's side kicked off their 2026-27 campaign with a nervy away win over newly promoted Frosinone, before struggling to break down a stubborn Parma side last weekend.

Brought back into the fold after his permanent switch to Atletico Madrid failed to transpire, substitute Nico Gonzalez finally broke the deadlock with his first Serie A goal since May 2025; Teun Koopmeiners then made the points safe with his first since that same spring.

Traditionally strong starters, the Bianconeri have won their opening pair of league games for the third consecutive season, and each time without conceding a single goal.

That may give Spalletti a solid platform to build on, but predecessors Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor were ultimately unable to do so.

Rather than taking their familiar seat at Europe's top table, his Juve side will soon start their Europa League campaign with a low-key game against NEC Nijmegen.

First, they face two more tests in Serie A - at home to Milan and away to Sassuolo.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Following two 0-0 draws last season, Milan have failed to score in any of their last six league clashes with Juventus - and their last goal at the Allianz Stadium dates back more than three years.

Putting a more positive slant on their recent record, the Rossoneri have lost just one of the last six meetings in Turin while keeping four clean sheets - previously, they had lost nine times on the spin.

This year, the Lombardy giants should arrive full of confidence, following back-to-back wins at the start of Ruben Amorim's reign.

Having beaten Juve's city rivals Torino on the opening matchday, club-record buy Goncalo Ramos scored his first Serie A goal in last week's 2-0 victory over Venezia.

After getting the home fans onside at San Siro, the Portuguese striker will aim to pay off another chunk of his transfer fee by making another impact on Sunday.

Should the visitors win, his compatriot Amorim would become the first Milan coach since 1958 to take maximum points from his first three Serie A matches.

Juventus Serie A form:

AC Milan Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / AAP

Though key men Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram have both been ruled out for the mid-term by injury, Juventus were busy at the end of the transfer window and some new recruits could play against Milan.

Brought in to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Jonathan David, loan striker Nick Woltemade can vie with Randal Kolo Muani for selection up front.

Pape Matar Sarr also signed from Tottenham Hotspur, but he must displace either Douglas Luiz or club captain - and former Milan midfielder - Manuel Locatelli to start.

In the absence of Yildiz - who may be out of action until November - Gonzalez, Jeremie Boga and rising star Kerim Alajbegovic are all contenders to feature in the final third.

While Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie are both fitness doubts for Juve, only Mattia Gabbia is a cause of concern for Milan.

Having failed to secure a move, Fikayo Tomori has been brought back into the squad as cover, but Amorim is set to stick with the same back three.

New arrivals Omari Hutchinson and Diego Moreira will hope to get their first taste of action, while 2021-22 Scudetto-winner Rafael Leao has finally left the club.

Pencilled in for an advanced role behind Ramos, Adrien Rabiot will face his former club, having previously made 157 appearances for Juventus.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Celik; Locatelli, Luiz; Conceicao, Gonzalez, Boga; Kolo Muani

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Musah, Bartesaghi; Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

We say: Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

Not a match-up renowned for goals, four of the last five league meetings have ended 0-0, and it should be another tight contest on Sunday.

With his hand strengthened by a reinforced squad, grand master Spalletti can outwit fresh-faced Amorim, making it three wins from three for Juventus.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.