Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso eager to "move" on from Enzo Fernandez after £125m exit

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has suggested that he wants to draw a line under Enzo Fernandez's time at Stamford Bridge.

On transfer deadline day, the saga involving the future of the Argentina international finally came to an end as he finalised a £125m switch to Manchester City.

While Fernandez was complimentary of Chelsea in a statement on social media, there have also been an indication of digs at his former club.

Fernandez departed Chelsea with a record of 31 goals and 30 assists from 170 appearances across a three-and-a-half-year spell.

Furthermore, the 2022 World Cup winner lifted two trophies during his time at the club, something that Alonso admits deserves respect.

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Alonso speaks on Fernandez Chelsea exit

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Spaniard appears ready to move on from talking about the 25-year-old.

Alonso told reporters: "We take all the decisions together. We are responsible for them. We have worked together with every decision, big ones, small ones, because we knew that ultimately the last goal is to have the best for the team, the best for the squad, the best for daily work here.

"We want to build a good spirit, a good team and we have always taken decisions thinking that we wanted to reach that."

He added: "In football, many things happen and you need to be prepared for everything. With Enzo, we have had conversations, but we always respect what he has done for the club. It has been great, thankful, but now it's time to move forward.

"We have the squad that we have, we have a lot of big personalities and players with a lot of quality in all the different positions, different lines and now we are ready to go."

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Who will replace Fernandez at Chelsea?

Although Chelsea missed out on signing Monaco's Lamine Camara, they did not necessarily require a replacement for Fernandez.

A switch to a 3-4-2-1 formation, particularly with Pedro Neto as a wing-back, still leaves Chelsea with enough forward and creative players on the pitch.

When one or two of the centre-backs are regularly stepping up the pitch, it is arguably more important to have players like Moises Caicedo, Reece James and Romeo Lavia to stay deeper, something which Fernandez would not have done.

Therefore, providing that Chelsea continue to play a similar way to their opening two Premier League games of the season where they scored seven goals, a direct alternative to Fernandez was not required.