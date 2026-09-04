Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Bukayo Saka's record against the Blues before Premier League clash

Arsenal wing king Bukayo Saka will be out to make it three from three in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Hale End starboy has netted in both of the Gunners' top-flight games so far this season, following up his tap-in against Coventry City with the solitary goal in Monday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Saka could now become the first Arsenal man since Alexandre Lacazette in 2020-21 to score in their opening three Premier League games of the season, but history suggests he is not fully capable of doing that.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Saka's record against the Blues.

Bukayo Saka record vs. Chelsea Played: 14 Won: 8 Drawn: 2 Lost: 4 Goals: 2 Assists: 4

Facing Chelsea 14 times in Arsenal colours, Saka has emerged on the winning side in eight of those previous encounters, while suffering just four defeats and being involved in two draws.

However, the England international averages less than a goal or assist every two games against the Blues, scoring just two of his own in this London derby and setting up four more, for a total of six goal involvements in 14 games vs. Chelsea.

Saka was part of the matchday squad for the 2018-19 Europa League final, but he was an unused substitute as Unai Emery's Arsenal were battered 4-1 by the Blues in Baku.

The Hale End graduate then faced Chelsea twice at left-back in 2019-20, before scoring his first goal against the West London giants on Boxing Day 2020, a cross-cum-shot that deceived Edouard Mendy and crashed in off the post.

Saka - who was also left on the bench in Arsenal's FA Cup final win over Chelsea in 2020 - then failed to score or assist in his next two league games vs. the Blues, before clinching a 4-2 Stamford Bridge win in April 2022 from the penalty spot.

The winger has not found the back of the net in this fixture since, but as his goalscoring numbers against Chelsea declined, his playmaking numbers went in the opposite direction.

Indeed, Saka provided three assists in four Premier League games against Chelsea between November 2022 and April 2024, before also setting up Mikel Merino's equalising header in a 1-1 Stamford Bridge draw in November 2025.

Saka also captained Arsenal to a 2-1 home win in March 2026, shortly after missing the 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final second-leg win due to a hip problem.