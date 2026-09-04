Three left-backs Man United could sign in January transfer window if squad issue is exposed

Manchester United did try for a new left-back during the summer transfer window but were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line.

The Red Devils had always planned to overhaul their midfield following the 2025-26 campaign, and that proved to be the case, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba making the move to the 20-time English champions.

However, the failure to bring in a new left-back could prove problematic, especially given the volume of matches that the club will play in the coming months.

Luke Shaw remains the first-choice left-back, while Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can all play in that position; Leny Yoro is also another option in that area.

Harry Amass stayed beyond the transfer deadline despite a host of speculation, although the 19-year-old is not deemed to be ready for regular action at first-team level.

As a result, Man United could enter the January transfer window to sign a new full-back, and here Sports Mole picks out three options for the Red Devils.

Jorge Salinas (Racing de Santander)

Age: 19

Release clause: £13.7m

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

There was a host of speculation surrounding Salinas' future over the summer, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on his services alongside Man United.

The presence of a £13.7m release clause in his Racing contract made it extremely likely that he would move on during the summer transfer window, but that did not prove to be the case.

The 19-year-old has made a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, impressing in his three La Liga appearances, and it appears to be only a matter of time before a big move occurs.

Should Salinas continue to impress in the first half of the season, then it is not impossible to imagine him arriving at Old Trafford when the winter market opens for business.

Age: 21

Transfer value: £60m

© Imago / Pro Sports Images, Every Second Media

It is no secret that Man United attempted to sign Hall during the summer transfer window, and the player is believed to have been extremely keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

Newcastle refused to do business, but that is not the end of this transfer saga.

Indeed, Man United are almost certain to sign a new left-back in 2027, and it would not be a surprise to see them reignite their interest in Hall when the winter market opens for business.

The 21-year-old was a surprise absentee from Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup, and he is regarded as one of the best full-backs in England's top flight.

Hall has gained Champions League experience during his time at Newcastle, while he has now taken to the field on 86 occasions in England's top flight.

There is a deal to be done in the region of £60m.

© Iconsport / John Carusi/ZUMA Press Wire

Age: 28

Transfer value: £20m

Dimarco's contract at Inter is due to expire in the summer of 2027, opening up the possibility of a January exit being agreed.

Man United are said to be long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, who has scored 26 goals and registered 52 assists in 238 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

Dimarco would not be a long-term option in that area of the field, but he would provide immediate and strong competition for Shaw given his quality and experience.

Whether Inter are open to a January deal remains to be seen, but it might make financial sense for the club if it becomes clear that he will not be signing a new contract at San Siro.

Dimarcao seems the perfect fit for England's top flight.