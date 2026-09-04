Everton vs. Man United: Bruno Fernandes record against the Toffees ahead of Premier League clash

Bruno Fernandes is again set to captain Manchester United when the Red Devils continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Portugal international was in outstanding form in Man United's 5-2 success over Ipswich Town last weekend, scoring a hat-trick and coming up with an assist in another excellent display.

The 31-year-old will now be looking to inspire Man United to another three points, and here, Sports Mole looks at how Fernandes has performed against Everton during his professional career.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Everton

Played: 15

Won: 9

Drawn: 4

Lost: 2

Goals: 6

Assists: 5

Fernandes has tackled Everton on 15 occasions during his time at Man United, and it would be fair to say that he has enjoyed facing the Toffees, boasting a record of nine wins, four draws and two defeats against them, scoring six goals and registering five assists.

Thirteen of those matches have taken place in the Premier League, boasting a record of seven wins, four draws and two defeats, scoring six goals and registering five assists, so it is 11 goal involvements in his 13 league games against the Merseyside club in England's top flight.

Fernandes has also helped Man United overcome Everton in both the FA Cup (third round) and EFL Cup (quarter-finals), although he did not score or assist in either match.

The Portuguese scored on his first-ever appearance against Everton back in March 2020, with the two teams sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Fernandes then struck a brace and provided an assist in a 3-1 success for the 20-time English champions at Goodison Park during the 2020-21 campaign, before netting once in the reverse game at Old Trafford, which finished in a 3-3 draw.

The attacker did not score or register an assist against Everton in the Premier League last term, but he did help Man United run out 1-0 winners away from home in February 2026.

Fernandes' last goal against Everton came in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in February 2025, and he actually has four Premier League goals on the road against the Toffees.