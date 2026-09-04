Preview: Parma vs Monza - prediction, team news, lineups

Neither Parma nor newly promoted Monza have got off the mark in Serie A, so both will be desperate to pick up points when they meet on Sunday.

Having seen several key players depart, the hosts have already lost twice at Stadio Tardini - once in the league and once in the cup.

Match preview

Left empty-handed after their first two Serie A fixtures of the 2026-27 campaign, Parma have yet to record either a point or a goal.

The Gialloblu lost their league opener at home to likely relegation rivals Cagliari, before losing 2-0 to Juventus last weekend.

Carlos Cuesta's side struggled to score last season, and following the exit of star striker Mateo Pellegrino they have produced just five shots on target this term.

Parma's sole success of the new campaign came in the Coppa Italia, where they eliminated Catania in the first round, but that cup run was abruptly halted in midweek.

With Cuesta making several changes, his team were beaten 2-0 at home by Serie B side Cremonese while posting just three shots on target, which ramps up the pressure for Sunday.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

At least history will be on the hosts' side, as Monza's last league win at the Tardini was way back in 1980; the Brianzoli have also failed to win any of the last eight meetings across Serie B and Serie A.

After scraping through the playoffs last term, Monza returned to Italy's top flight at their first attempt, but they have yet to put a point on the board.

New coach Ivan Juric has seen his side beaten twice while conceding seven goals; first going down 4-1 to reigning champions Inter Milan, then losing 3-2 at home to Udinese.

Tasked with securing survival, a cup run may not be the priority for Juric, but Monza moved through to the Coppa Italia's last 16 on Tuesday by defeating his old club Torino.

A glamour tie against AC Milan awaits in December, but the Biancorossi must first get up and running in Serie A; back-to-back games against relegation rivals Parma and Lecce may help.

Parma Serie A form:

L

L

Parma form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

Monza Serie A form:

L

L

Monza form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

On Tuesday, Cuesta significantly changed a Parma side that had kept Juventus at bay for more than an hour, but the likes of Emanuele Valeri, Enrico Delprato and Mandela Keita should all return.

Rookie defender Dominik Drobnic made his debut in Turin, then kept his place after an impressive performance; however, Diego Carlos has since signed for the club and provides vast experience.

As Cuesta seeks a solution to the Gialloblu's goalscoring woes, Simone Lontani, David Romero, El Bilal Toure, Matija Frigan and Nesta Elphege are all fighting for selection up front.

While Parma midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is ruled out by a groin injury, Monza will be missing Patrick Curria, captain Matteo Pessina and new striker Gustavo Varela.

The latter had scored four times in his first three games for the Biancorossi before sustaining an adductor injury; Dany Mota deputised against Torino and netted the winner.

Juric can also call upon fit-again forward Patrick Cutrone, while recent arrivals Michael Folorunsho and Jan Ziolkowski both made their first appearance in midweek.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Carlos, Valeri; Bernabe, Keita, Ordonez; Fabbian, Toure, Romero

Monza possible starting lineup:

Thiam; Kouadio, Ziolkowski, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Folorunsho, Mangas; Colpani, Ngonge; Mota

We say: Parma 1-1 Monza

Parma have failed to score for more than 300 minutes across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, while Monza have leaked lots of league goals so far.

The hosts will surely end their goal drought, but that might not be enough to secure victory at the Tardini, where they only won five times last term.

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