Preview: Everton vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

The David Moyes derby takes centre stage at 2pm on Sunday, when Everton welcome Manchester United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Premier League gameweek three.

The Toffees maintained their unbeaten record in 2026-27 with a 1-1 stalemate at Bournemouth last time out, while the Red Devils got off the mark in emphatic fashion with a 5-2 crushing of Ipswich Town.

Match preview

Man United losing to a newly-promoted team in their first Premier League game of the season was already unheard of - that unwanted first was achieved against Hull City - and Ipswich briefly appeared capable of following in the Tigers' footsteps at Old Trafford.

However, Leif Davis's shock opener did nought but galvanise a Bruno Fernandes-inspired Man United, who witnessed their clinical captain strike a hat-trick alongside a Jacob Greaves own goal and Bryan Mbeumo lob in a seven-goal spectacular.

In a transfer market awash with £100m+ deals, simply retaining the services of PFA Player of the Year Fernandes represents one of the best bits of business for Man United, who sneaked into the top half of the Premier League table last weekend.

The Red Devils' triumph over the Tractor Boys took them up to 42 points since Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim - more than any other team in that time - and the Englishman could now become just the sixth Premier League manager to win 45 points from his first 20 matches during a single spell at a club.

Even if Man Utd fall behind again on Sunday, disaster may not strike; the last time the visitors conceded the first goal in their first three Premier League games of the season was in 2012-13, the last time they conquered the land.

© Imago / Sportimage

Then again, one of Red Devils' matches in that sequence 14 years ago was a 1-0 reverse to Everton at Goodison Park, several months before Moyes swapped Merseyside for Manchester and failed to fill Sir Alex Ferguson's boots.

The wily Scotsman is unlikely to be overjoyed at the prospect of a reunion with his former employers, having suffered 23 defeats as a manager against Manchester United in the Premier League - only Harry Redknapp (24) has lost more.

However, Moyes has overseen a praiseworthy beginning to 2026-27 for the home side, who followed up an opening success over Crystal Palace and EFL Cup crushing of Preston North End with a comeback draw against Bournemouth.

Everton are now just 90 minutes away from winning back-to-back Premier League matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for just the second time ever, but not since the 2021-22 season have they prevailed in their first two top-flight home fixtures.

Man Utd's inaugural visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in February also ended in a 1-0 triumph for the Red Devils, who dealt their northern rivals an identical dose of revenge after Moyes's men had triumphed at Old Trafford by the same scoreline in November.

Everton Premier League form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Manchester United Premier League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Man United showed off their new £70m toy Carlos Baleba before their win over Ipswich last weekend, but the midfielder will have to wait another couple of weeks to make his debut owing to an ankle injury.

Baleba is one of three guaranteed absentees for the visitors alongside Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Amad Diallo (ankle), while Matthijs de Ligt (back), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Mason Mount (knock) and Tom Heaton (knock) will all require late fitness tests.

On the hunt for yet another record in red, Fernandes boasts 11 goal involvements against Everton in the Premier League, the joint-most of any Man United player alongside Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

Speaking of celebrated creators, Everton welcomed Jack Grealish back to Merseyside on loan from Manchester City on deadline day, and an immediate restoration to the first XI for the attacker is not out of the question.

Ex-Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles should be involved following his own September 1 arrival too, but another former Gunner - Christian Norgaard - is still struggling with an unspecified injury.

Iliman Ndiaye's £60m exit to Manchester City could also open the door for Brennan Johnson to come in on the right flank, while Thierno Barry has little competition up front following Beto's move to Fiorentina.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

We say: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

After two full gameweeks, Everton and Man United jointly lead the way for direct attacks in the 2026-27 Premier League season with six apiece, and chances should not be at a premium for either team on Sunday.

However, having bounced back from their false start at Hull, a rampant Red Devils side should flex their attacking muscles and hand Moyes his first loss of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.