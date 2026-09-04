Everton lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI as Jack Grealish decision made for Premier League clash

Everton returnee Jack Grealish is in line for his second full Toffees debut in Sunday's Premier League battle with Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Manchester City-owned attacker is set for a second stint on Merseyside following his deadline-day loan arrival, as he and Iliman Ndiaye went in opposite directions on September 1.

Ndiaye's exit coupled with Tyrique George's underwhelming display in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth spells optimism for Grealish's chances of starting against the Red Devils, and the Englishman could be one of two attacking alterations.

Expect Grealish to demote George to the bench on the left flank, while Brennan Johnson is the most likely candidate to fill the void left by Ndiaye's departure.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry - now the only recognised striker at the club following Beto's move to Fiorentina - are attacking shoo-ins; the latter has already amassed 1.93 xG in the Premier League this season, only inferior to Alexander Isak (2.08) and Bryan Mbeumo (2.26).

Hayden Hackney is poised for a reunion with former Middlesbrough mentor Michael Carrick, but the pair should both be watching on from the sidelines, as David Moyes sticks with the James Garner-Harrison Armstrong duo.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles offers Moyes a pure right-back option following his arrival from Lyon, but Moyes may play it safe with Jake O'Brien, as Merlin Rohl makes way.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Everton