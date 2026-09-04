Man United lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI amid Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw injury worries

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick will not be able to hand Carlos Baleba his debut in Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The £70m midfielder was unveiled to the Old Trafford crowd before last weekend's 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, but he is struggling with an ankle injury that will sideline him for a couple more weeks.

Baleba joins Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Amad Diallo (ankle) as one of three guaranteed absentees for Man Utd, who are also sweating on Tom Heaton, Mason Mount (both knocks), Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back).

Shaw was substituted in the 73rd minute of the Tractor Boys trouncing due to muscle tightness, but there are no major concerns over the Englishman, who should be given the all-clear to start in an unchanged backline.

Michael Carrick's decision to demote Andrey Santos in favour of Kobbie Mainoo last weekend paid dividends, as the latter won possession 10 times, more than any other player in gameweek two.

Mainoo and Youri Tielemans should operate behind an identical front four, led by hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes, now chasing yet another unprecedented feat.

The Portugal international has been directly involved in 11 goals in 13 Premier League games against Everton, the joint-most of any Man United player alongside Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, whom he will surpass with one strike or assist on Sunday.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Man United