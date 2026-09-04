Preview: Frosinone vs Venezia - prediction, team news, lineups

Promoted together last season, Frosinone and Venezia will now meet in Serie A for the very first time, as they fight for three precious points on Sunday.

Both clubs have just been knocked out of the cup, but the hosts can still reflect on a fantastic win in Florence last weekend.

Match preview

After suffering relegation again in 2024, Frosinone bounced back at the second attempt last term, finishing one point behind Serie B champions Venezia.

As a result, top-flight football returned to Stadio Stirpe, where the Canarini were narrowly beaten by Juventus on the opening matchday.

Having pushed Juve close, they subsequently stunned Fiorentina in the Tuscan capital, continuing their superb away form from last season.

Star striker Antonio Raimondo bagged a brace as Frosinone spoiled the Viola's centenary celebrations with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Stadio Franchi.

Although they then lost to Sassuolo on penalties in the Coppa Italia, Massimiliano Alvini's men did force a shootout by grinding out a 1-1 away draw.

Now, they can return to Stadio Stirpe for a first-ever Serie A game against the club that stopped them winning Italy's second tier last season.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Having beaten Frosinone 3-0 in Venice and 2-1 on the road, Venezia went on to be crowned Serie B champions in May, but their latest top-flight return has produced no points so far.

The Lagunari have lost both of their league matches by the same 2-0 scoreline - at home to likely relegation rivals Lecce, then against AC Milan at San Siro.

Despite bravely holding out for nearly 70 minutes before succumbing to Milan, Giovanni Stroppa's side remain empty-handed.

The 2026-27 campaign had started more positively, with a cup win over Modena, but Venezia were also eliminated from the Coppa Italia in midweek.

Beaten 2-1 by regional rivals Udinese, they dominated the ball but could not make it count - much like they did against Lecce.

Frosinone Serie A form:

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Frosinone form (all competitions):

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Venezia Serie A form:

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Venezia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / LaPresse

After Romano Schmid sat out Frosinone's Coppa Italia tie due to a minor injury, the Austria international is expected to return this weekend, alongside key men such as Raimondo and Giorgi Kvernadze.

Fares Ghedjemis remains a doubt after his expected move away never materialised, so Kvernadze and Seydou Fini should support Raimondo, who scored against Venezia in February.

Influential midfielder Giacomo Calo posted a league-high 25 goal involvements in Serie B last season, and he added another assist to his record against Fiorentina.

While the hosts could have a clean bill of health, Venezia are missing Marin Sverko, Matias Moreno, Bartol Franjic and Andrea Adorante due to injury.

Stroppa also rotated his squad in the cup, so several regulars will return to the starting XI at Stadio Stirpe.

Most notably, captain Gianluca Busio is set to join front pair Akor Adams and John Yeboah in the Lagunari's lineup, after the trio were all rested on Wednesday.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Fini, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Schingtienne, Bella-Kotchap, Halhal; Mazzocchi, Basic, Busio, Perez, Correia; Yeboah, Adams

We say: Frosinone 1-2 Venezia

Dating back to February 2022, Venezia are winless in 27 Serie A away matches, but that drought can finally end on Sunday.

The Lagunari defeated Frosinone twice en route to last season's Serie B title, and they can do so again in Calcio's top tier.

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