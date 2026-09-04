Team News: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park for gameweek three in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Magpies beat Spurs 2-0 last weekend while the Cherries were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: William Osula (foot), Dan Burn (ankle), Joelinton (thigh), Tino Livramento (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Amine Adli (calf), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evalinson