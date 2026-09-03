Bournemouth lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Bournemouth are set to be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), Amine Adli (calf), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

New head coach Marco Rose is yet to steer the Cherries to a victory in the Premier League, but the German may be tempted to stick with the same starting lineup for the third game in a row.

Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams are both strong candidates to earn a recall in centre-midfield, but Lewis Cook and Alex Scott – who scored in the 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend – may both be preferred from the start once again.

Summer signing Alvaro Rodriguez will be hoping to force his way into the first XI and make his full debut for the club, but Rayan, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier are all expected to retain their places in the final third behind central striker Evanilson.

James Hill ranks first for aerial duels won (107) and clearances (158) in the Premier League in 2026, while he also ranks joint-top for headed clearances (91) and second for duels won (152). The 24-year-old is set to continue alongside new signing Antonio Silva at the heart of the defence.

Adrien Truffert scored an 85th-minute winner for Bournemouth in a 2-1 victory at Newcastle last season and he is expected to start at left-back, with Adam Smith playing on the right side of a back four, while Djordje Petrovic will continue between the sticks.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evalinson

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up against Bournemouth