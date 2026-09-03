Newcastle lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Fernandez-Pardo decision

Newcastle United could be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

William Osula is still recovering from a foot injury and is joined in the treatment room by captain Dan Burn (ankle), Joelinton (thigh) and Tino Livramento (calf).

Head coach Matthias Jaissle has confirmed that new £51m signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo is available to make his debut, but he has suggested that the Belgian will be eased into the side as a substitute.

This therefore opens the door for in-form Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes to continue as a three-man frontline; the former two scored in Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.

Nico Gonzalez was another who impressed on his debut against Spurs and he is set to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside Lewis Miley and Joe Willock, though Jacob Ramsey, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba will all be hoping to force their way into the first XI.

A back four of Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall is expected to remain intact, protecting new first-choice goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Newcastle United