Preview: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Gameweek three of the new Premier League season sees two German managers battle it out at St James’ Park, as Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle United play host to Marco Rose’s Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

The Cherries picked up maximum points in their most recent visit to the North East, with Adrien Truffert scoring an 85th-minute winner in a 2-1 away victory in April of last season.

Match preview

Newcastle have proven many doubters wrong in the early stages of this season, as Matthias Jaissle’s new-look side have made an unbeaten start across three games, with four points picked up in the Premier League either side of an EFL Cup second-round win over West Brom.

The Magpies came agonisingly close to beating Liverpool in their opening top-flight fixture (drawing 2-2), but Jaissle celebrated his first victory in English football last weekend when second-half strikes from revitalised duo Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa sealed a 2-0 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrying over momentum from the back end of last term, Newcastle have now won three of their last six Premier League matches overall (D2 L1), as many as they managed in their previous 13 games (D1 L9).

However, one concerning statistic is that no team has faced more shots in the division this season than the Magpies (44), who allowed only eight shots in their opening two fixtures last term – it is the most they have ever faced in their first two top-flight games of a campaign since 2003-04.

Jaissle believes that his team’s win at Spurs was a “step in the right direction” and the 38-year-old is convinced that Newcastle’s ‘DNA’ is a “good fit” for the high-intensity, vertical playing style he has implemented at the club.

Further success against Bournemouth is far from guaranteed, though, as Newcastle have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League encounters with the Cherries (D5 L3) since a 4-1 victory in July 2020 against a South Coast outfit managed by Eddie Howe.

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Kofler

Bournemouth are one of eight Premier League teams who are still searching for their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign, after following up a 2-1 defeat at Man City with a 1-1 home draw with Everton last weekend.

The Cherries have now dropped 28 points in the top flight since the start of last season; they let a one-goal lead slip with less than 10 minutes remaining against Man City before allowing James Tarkowski to fire home a 91st-minute equaliser for Everton at the Vitality Stadium.

In addition, Bournemouth have conceded the most set-piece goals in the Premier League (28), with the Cherries conceding from a corner in both matches so far this term. Nevertheless, new boss Marco Rose remains upbeat and is confident that his team will grind out positive results sooner rather than later.

Heading into Saturday’s contest in the North East, Bournemouth will endeavour to avoid becoming the first team in Premier League history to not win any of their opening three games of a campaign despite scoring the first goal.

The Cherries have won their last two top-flight away meetings with Newcastle, though, and boast a 1.75 points-per-game ratio at St James’ Park (14 points, eight matches) – of stadiums where they have played at least five times, only at Wolves’ Molineux (two points per game) do they enjoy a higher ratio.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

D

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

D

W

W

Bournemouth Premier League form:

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Newcastle quartet Dan Burn (ankle), William Osula (foot), Joelinton (thigh) and Tino Livramento (calf) all remain unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injury.

Jaissle has suggested that new £51m signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo will be eased into the side as a substitute, meaning Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes are all primed to continue in attack – Elanga could become just first Magpies player after Andrew Cole (1994-95) to score in each of the club’s first three PL games of a campaign.

Nico Gonzalez impressed on his debut against Spurs and he is expected to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside Lewis Miley and Joe Willock, while a back four of Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall is likely to remain intact.

As for Bournemouth, Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), Amine Adli (calf), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh) all remain sidelined with injuries.

Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams are both strong candidates to return in centre-midfield, but Rose may prefer to stick with Lewis Cook and Alex Scott, the latter of whom scored in the draw with Everton.

Rayan, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier are all set to continue in behind central striker Evanilson, who is hoping to end his 12-game goal drought in the Premier League. New signing Alvaro Rodriguez, David Brooks and Ben Gannon-Doak are other attacking options at Rose’s disposal.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evalinson

We say: Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Confidence is flowing and spirits are high in the Newcastle camp following an impressive start under Jaissle, and while their recent record against Bournemouth is far from ideal, the hosts will fully back themselves to secure a result.

Rose's Cherries are more than capable of bouncing back at St James' Park, but they are yet to truly shift into first gear and must resolve their costly habit of conceding late goals if they are to spoil the party for a pumped-up Magpies crowd. If not, a narrow home triumph could be on the cards here.

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