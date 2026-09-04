Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is far from finished at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho

Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to have fallen behind Denzel Dumfries in the early Real Madrid pecking order, but one complete performance has shown why Jose Mourinho may still have a significant role in mind for the former Liverpool star.

Alexander-Arnold started the first two La Liga matches of the season on the bench and managed only 10 minutes in the opening victory over Espanyol.

Meanwhile, summer arrival Dumfries impressed immediately at right-back, raising early questions over how much football Alexander-Arnold would play under Mourinho.

Real Madrid's victory over Malaga offered a very different picture.

Given his opportunity from the start, the England international produced the type of display that made him one of Liverpool's most influential players, affecting the game with his passing while also delivering an encouraging defensive performance.

Alexander-Arnold reminds Mourinho of his creative qualities

Alexander-Arnold was heavily involved throughout the match, leading Real Madrid for touches with 117 and completing 88 passes, while also producing six long balls.

His role was particularly interesting alongside Brahim Diaz.

With the nominal right winger frequently drifting inside, Alexander-Arnold was encouraged to provide width before moving into more central areas when the situation allowed.

That flexibility helped produce Madrid's third goal.

Alexander-Arnold became involved during the build-up, combined with Kylian Mbappe as he advanced down the right and eventually supplied the cross for the finish.

There were also moments when he moved into midfield positions to use the passing range that became such a defining feature of his Liverpool career.

His defensive contribution was equally notable given the questions that have followed that side of his game.

Alexander-Arnold finished with four interceptions - the highest total of any player in the match - and seven ball recoveries, while avoiding being beaten by an opponent in a one-on-one situation.

It was only one performance, but it offered Mourinho evidence that the Englishman can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

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Why Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries offer Mourinho different solutions

Alexander-Arnold's challenge is complicated by the fact that Dumfries has also made a strong start.

However, the two right-backs provide very different qualities rather than simply competing to perform the same role.

Dumfries offers greater physical power, explosive running and an aggressive approach to pressing. His ability to attack the entire right flank allows a more creative player ahead of him to move inside.

Alexander-Arnold provides something else.

His passing range and ability to move into midfield make him particularly useful when Madrid expect to dominate possession against a deep defensive block.

If Mourinho selects a more traditional winger on the right, Alexander-Arnold can effectively become another midfielder during attacking phases and help his side create numerical advantages centrally.

That could make his partnership with a direct winger such as Yan Diomande particularly useful.

A Real Madrid source previously told The Athletic that Alexander-Arnold was expected to be "very important" under Mourinho because of his versatility and ability to create midfield overloads.

His performance against Malaga offered an early demonstration of how that could work.

Dumfries may still be better suited to games requiring greater physical intensity or when Mourinho wants Madrid to press aggressively and play more directly.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, could become the preferred choice when creativity and control from deeper areas are required.

That means the opening two matches may have created a misleading impression of the hierarchy.

Alexander-Arnold has not necessarily won the right-back battle with one strong performance, but he has shown that Mourinho possesses two very different options for the position.

With Real Madrid competing across several fronts this season, both should receive opportunities.

For Alexander-Arnold, the Malaga display was therefore more than simply a response to an early spell on the bench. It was evidence that the qualities which made him so important at Liverpool can still give Mourinho something few other defenders can offer.