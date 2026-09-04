Preview: Marseille vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Matchday three of the Ligue 1 campaign concludes on Sunday as Paris FC seek a first-ever triumph at Stade Velodrome when they square off with Marseille.

Last weekend OM suffered their first defeat of the season, 2-0 versus Monaco, while Paris picked up their first win, blanking Nice 3-0.

Match preview

After such a dominating opening match performance, Bruno Genesio’s side were knocked down a peg in the Principality the last time out, registering just two efforts on target despite having 64% of the possession.

It was the third time in their last four away matches in this competition that Marseille had failed to find the back of the net, and on Sunday they will hope to avoid going goalless in successive top flight outings for the first time in 2026.

At the same time, they can also collect a clean sheet in consecutive Ligue 1 outings at Stade Velodrome for the first time all year.

Les Olympiens will enter this contest unbeaten in their last four league games at Stade Velodrome, netting three or more goals on three of those occasions.

This team have not conceded an opening half goal in any of their last six domestic affairs on home soil, including an impressive 4-0 win on matchday one this season versus Strasbourg.

OM have points in each of their last five meetings with Paris FC across all competitions, earning a convincing 5-2 triumph when they last faced them at Stade Velodrome a season ago.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

It has been a positive start to the new campaign for Liam Rosenior, who has yet to lose a league match in charge of Paris FC.

The former Chelsea and Strasbourg boss can win his first away match at the helm of this team on Sunday, which would be just their third as the visitors in the competition this year.

Defensively, this team have been razor sharp, as only they and Monaco have not conceded a goal in Ligue 1 this season, while on Sunday they can collect three straight clean sheets domestically for the first time since 2024, when they were in Ligue 2.

In 2026, they have not lost a Ligue 1 away outing when scoring in the opening 45 minutes but have only done so on three occasions.

A win or draw this weekend would mark the first time they begin a league season with points in their first three fixtures since the 2024-25 Ligue 2 campaign.

You have to go all the way back to 1978 for the last time they earned a point against Marseille at Stade Velodrome, finding an equaliser in the 90th minute to claim a 1-1 draw.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille could be missing Tochukwu Nnadi, who suffered a knee injury last weekend, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is questionable due to a muscle strain.

Igor Paixao might be ready to return after a move to Sunderland that never materialised for the Brazilian winger this week as his missed Marseille's last outing with a minor knock.

On the Paris FC side, Emmanuel Mbemba has a leg issue, Jonathan Ikone is dealing with a hamstring strain and Nhoa Sangui is questionable because of a muscle problem.

Lassine Sinayoko netted his first league goal for his new club on matchday two, with Samir Chergui and Vincent Marchetti also finding the mark, while Kevin Trapp has yet to concede a goal in this competition.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Cornelius, Palmieri; Abdelli, Hogbjerg; Harit, Gomes, Paixao; Gouiri

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Camara, Coppola, Otavio, Chergui; Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Pagis, Simon; Sinayoko

We say: Marseille 3-1 Paris FC

At Stade Velodrome, Marseille are rarely shut down, and we believe last weekend’s result will be the wake-up call they need heading into matchday three.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.