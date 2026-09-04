Preview: Angers vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs for just the second time in 2026, Angers will welcome Rennes to Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday.

Both teams claimed their first league triumphs of the new campaign on matchday two, with Angers beating Auxerre 3-1, and Stade Rennais finding a late winner against Le Mans (3-2).

Match preview

Unlike what we saw in their Ligue 1 opener, Angers struck early and often in an impressive triumph last Saturday over Auxerre.

It was the first win domestically for Stephane Gilli as their coach, and on Sunday he can win his first Ligue 1 affair as a manager at home since guiding Paris FC to a 2-1 win over Nantes on matchday 18 last season.

Meanwhile Angers will seek to end a seven-match winless run at home in this competition, netting a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

Although they have struggled to earn maximum points at home of late, Les Scoistes have only gone pointless in two of their last five league outings at Stade Raymond Kopa.

Early into this season, we have seen them do most of their damage in dead-ball situations, currently second in the competition when it comes to set-piece goals with two.

Angers will try to avoid suffering successive defeats at home domestically for the second time in 2026, after losing two in a row on home soil from February to March of last season.

© Imago

Right until the bitter end, Rennes were pushing for a goal on matchday two and, to their credit, they found a winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

As a result, they have a chance this weekend to earn points in their opening three matches of a Ligue 1 season for the first time since 2023-24 (seven).

Franck Haise’s men can also end a two-match losing run away from home in this competition, conceding three or more goals in their final two league games as the visitors last season.

Heading into this weekend, Rennes are one of six sides in the French top flight that have yet to lose a match, while averaging the second-highest goals per match ratio so far (2.5).

It is undeniable how potent they are in the attacking third, though they have not always been able to put a game to bed, missing the third-most big chances in the competition after two matchdays (seven).

They have squandered a 2-0 lead in each of their league outings this season, while dropping points in two of their last four matches domestically when scoring first.

Les Rouge et Noirs are unbeaten in their last seven top flight outings versus Angers, earning two victories at Stade Raymond Kopa over that stretch.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

A leg injury could keep Haris Belkebla on the Angers sidelines on Sunday, and Louis Mouton remains doubtful as he recovers from a meniscus issue.

Branco van den Boomen netted his first goal for his new team on matchday two, as did Amine El Ouazzani, with their other strike coming courtesy of Harouna Djibirin.

Rennes’ first-choice goalkeeper Brice Samba is dealing with a muscular problem, with Nicolas Lemaitre expected to take his place between the sticks on matchday three.

Esteban Lepaul, the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 last season, is up to three in 2026-27, netting a brace the last time out, with Valentin Roniger also scoring against Le Mans.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Van Den Boomen; Allevinah, Bermont, Sbai; El Ouazzani

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Lemaitre; Frankowski, Ait Boudlal, Cresswell, Merlin; Rongier; Szymanski, Thomasson; Al-Taamari, Lepaul, Soumare

We say: Angers 1-2 Rennes

Angers are pretty good at keeping matches close at home, but given the form Lepaul's been in, it is hard to imagine their backline can slow him down, and we expect he will make the difference yet again.

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