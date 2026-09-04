Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to win for the first time in the 2026-27 Bundesliga on Sunday, when they welcome Augsburg to Deutsche Bank Park.

Having drawn 3-3 with Union Berlin on August 29th in matchweek one, Frankfurt find themselves in ninth with one point, whereas Augsburg beat Schalke 04 3-0 on August 30 and are third with three points.

Match preview

The hosts quickly bounced back from a third-minute deficit to lead 2-1 by the 11th minute against Union, but they eventually surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3.

Frankfurt can never be accused of not being entertaining considering last weekend's match was the 13th time in 23 games that at least four goals were scored in matches involving them.

One of those frantic clashes was an 11-0 success against SC St.Tonis on August 21 in the DFB-Pokal, but that represents their only victory in their three-game unbeaten streak.

The Eagles are also winless in six top-flight outings, a period in which they lost three times, scored 10 goals and conceded on 14 occasions.

Boss Adi Hutter will be leading his side out for the first time at home this term, and a victory would be their first in five fixtures at Deutsche Bank Park (two draws, two losses).

© Iconsport / PA Images

Augsburg will be concerned about the threat of relegation this season, though their 3-0 win against a possible relegation rival in Schalke was the perfect start to 2026-27.

The visitors did benefit from the fact their opponents were reduced to 10 men shortly after the hour mark, making a comeback from a 1-0 deficit less likely.

Fuggerstadter also won 2-0 against Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal on August 22, and that was their fifth triumph in seven competitive games.

The club will hope to earn a fourth victory in five away matches, though a defeat would be their second consecutive loss on the road in the Bundesliga.

Head coach Manuel Baum will rightly be concerned that his team are without a win in their past five encounters with Frankfurt, losing twice while also failing to score twice.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

D

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

W

D

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

W

Augsburg form (all competitions):

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Frankfurt know they will be without centre-backs Nnamdi Collins and Jessic Ngankam due to respective back and hamstring issues.

Their absences could lead to the selection of Robin Koch and Lilian Brassier in the middle of the backline, with the pair supported by a double pivot of Fares Chaibi and Raphael Onyedika.

Striker Jonathan Burkardt scored three times against SC St.Tonis, but he will be desperate to open his account in the top flight this campaign.

Augsburg centre-forward Steve Mounie is unable to make his debut due to a lack of match fitness, so that leaves the spot up front open for Michael Gregoritsch.

Elsewhere, the most likely duo to play in midfield are Han-Noah Massengo and Fabian Rieder, while Chrislain Matsima could be positioned in the middle of a three-man defence.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Baum, Koch, Brassier, Kosugi; Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Chaibi, Onyedika, Uzun; Ebnoutalib, Burkardt

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Matsima, Brackelmann; Wolf, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens; Kade, Fellhauer; Gregoritsch

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Augsburg

Frankfurt's defensive frailties cannot be overlooked, especially as they are encountering confident visitors.

Augsburg have struggled to get the better of their hosts for some time, but they should have enough quality and momentum to take at least a point.

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