Preview: Santa Clara vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

Santa Clara could extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign to five matches on Sunday, when they welcome Rio Ave to Estadio de Sao Miguel.

While the hosts from the Azores currently sit fourth in the Portuguese top-flight table, the visitors from Vila do Conde are 13th after picking up just three points from their opening four fixtures of the season.

Match preview

Santa Clara's hierarchy will by now be pleased with their decision to hire Petit, whose appointment in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign helped lift the team from the relegation zone to a 13th-place finish.

Although that position was underwhelming given that the Azoreans had finished fifth on their return to the Portuguese top flight in 2024-25, they appear to be on course for a return to the upper reaches of the table judging by their start to the new campaign.

After surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Nacional on the opening weekend, Santa Clara followed that result with back-to-back victories over newly promoted Academico de Viseu and Famalicao before snatching a 1-1 draw at Alverca last weekend courtesy of a late Brenner strike.

Looking to maintain their impressive start to the season, Os Acorianos can take confidence from their strong record at Sao Miguel in recent months, having won five of their last seven league games at the ground, stretching back into the previous campaign (D1, L1).

However, the Azoreans will be aware that their only home defeat during that run came against Sunday's opponents in a 2-0 loss on April 11, which was Petit's first meeting with his former employers from Vila do Conde and he will be keen to avoid another setback.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rio Ave finished 11th under Petit in 2024-25 before the appointment of Sotiris Sylaidopoulos, who led the team to a 12th-placed finish last term, making it four consecutive campaigns in which the Vilacodenses have ended in the lower half of the table since returning to the top flight in 2022-23.

Ambitions of breaking through that barrier have not been matched by their performances so far this season, with Sylaidopoulos's side losing three of their opening four fixtures and failing to score in each of those defeats.

Despite their 2-0 victory at Estoril Praia on matchday three, the challenge of facing Sporting Lisbon proved too great for Rio Ave, who suffered a 4-0 thrashing after conceding all four goals before half time.

Heading into this weekend's encounter, the Vilacodenses can take some encouragement from having won four of their last seven league matches on the road (D1, L2), stretching back into the previous campaign.

That run includes their victory at the Azores in April, which extended Rio Ave's unbeaten record against Santa Clara to three matches (W1, D2), and the visitors will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

D

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Susa / Icon Sport

Santa Clara will once again be without long-term absentee MT, also known as Matheus Araujo, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out since December 2025.

Meanwhile, head coach Petit is likely to keep virtually the same lineup from the previous outing, although Brenner could push for his first start of the season after coming off the bench to earn the Azoreans a point in that encounter.

While Goncalo Paciencia drew a blank at Alverca, the 32-year-old forward is expected to retain his place in the number nine role after finding the net in each of the opening three fixtures of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave are set to remain without Ryan Guilherme (ankle), Cezary Miszta (fitness) and Brandon Aguilera (ACL), with all three players continuing their respective recoveries.

Joao Tome's return from a short muscle injury saw him named as an unused substitute last time out, and the right back could get some minutes here, while Nelson Abbey's availability remains uncertain after missing the last three league matches.

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Franca; Calila, Pacheco, Moreira, Romao; Ferreira, Tavares; Sorriso, Ribeiro, Vinicius; Paciencia

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Ntoi, Petrasso, Mancha, Vrousai; Liavas, Nikitscher; Spikic, Blesa, Bezerra; Monteiro

We say: Santa Clara 2-0 Rio Ave

This fixture brings together two sides in contrasting form, and that could prove decisive, with Santa Clara looking the more likely winner after their strong start to the season and home advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.