Preview: Gil Vicente vs Academico de Viseu - prediction, team news, lineups

Gil Vicente could extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Primeira Liga season to four matches when they welcome newly promoted Academico de Viseu to Estadio Cidade de Barcelos this Sunday.

The Roosters currently sit sixth in the Portuguese top-flight table after picking up seven points from three matches, whereas the visitors are 15th, having managed just two points from their opening four fixtures.

Match preview

Last season's sixth-place finish represented a step forward for a Gil Vicente side that had ended up in the lower half of the table in the previous three Primeira Liga campaigns, although fans of the Roosters will have been disappointed by their failure to secure European qualification.

The Barcelos outfit, who spent much of 2025-26 in the top four, will be hoping for another early-season push for continental football under new manager Luis Pinto, who was appointed this summer following the departure of former boss Ceaser Pioxoto to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gil Vicente's form has been built on defensive solidity, with Pinto's side one of only two teams yet to concede a goal in the division alongside leaders Porto, who have played a game more, with the Roosters' matchday-two fixture postponed because of a gastrointestinal outbreak in the Braga squad.

The Barcelos club head into this encounter after a goalless draw away at Famalicao in last weekend's Minho derby, while a return to home soil should provide confidence given that they had recorded victories over Rio Ave and Casa Pia in their other two outings of the campaign.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Academico, who returned to the Portuguese top flight this season after a 37-year absence, have endured a difficult start to life back in the big time despite opening their campaign with a shock draw at Benfica.

Bruno Pinheiro, who took over the reins this summer, has seen his side alternate between draws and defeats across their four outings, following their performance at Estadio da Luz with a home defeat against Santa Clara before settling for a draw against Maritimo despite taking a two-goal lead.

Last weekend's matchday four encounter with leaders Porto proved too difficult a test for Academico, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to the defending champions after a slow start saw the newly promoted side concede all three goals before half time.

A return to the road offers some encouragement given that both of Academico's two points have been earned on their away trips, where they have shown attacking intent by scoring four goals but conceding as many leaves manager Pinheiro with defensive frailties to address ahead of Sunday's clash against his former side.

The Portuguese manager was in charge of Gil Vicente from August 2024 to February 2025 and could use that knowledge of Sunday's hosts as he looks to end his winless start at the helm of Academico.

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

Academico de Viseu Primeira Liga form:

D

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gil Vicente could welcome back Santi Garcia after the Spanish midfielder was left out of the squad for the draw with Famalicao amid protracted transfer negotiations with Anderlecht, with the move ultimately collapsing after the clubs failed to agree on a fee.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Bamba remains a doubt with a knee issue, having made only four appearances for the club last season.

Pinto is likely to retain the defensive quartet that has yet to concede a goal this season, with Weverson, Marvin Elimbi, Jonathan Buatu and Ricardo Esgaio expected to protect Lucao in goal.

Meanwhile, Academico appear to have no major injury concerns heading into Sunday's encounter, with head coach Pinheiro indicating in his pre-match press conference that he expects his side to cause Gil Vicente more problems than their recent visitors have managed.

As such, the 49-year-old manager will be hoping his attack is at full tilt, potentially spearheaded by Andre Clovis, who leads the side with two Primeira Liga goals this season.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Buatu, Elimbi, Weverson; Caseres, Prioste; Joelson, Fernandez, Gil Martins; Hernandez

Academico de Viseu possible starting lineup:

Ewerton; Ribeiro, Correia, Michelis, Gu Costa; Kahraman, Silva, Messeguem; Guilherme, Clovis, Gohi

We say: Gil Vicente 2-0 Academico de Viseu

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