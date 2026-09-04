Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

Vitoria de Guimaraes have the opportunity to record consecutive Primeira Liga victories at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques when they play host to bottom-placed Casa Pia on Sunday.

The Conquerors sit 12th in the Portuguese top-flight table after managing just three points from their opening four fixtures, whereas the visitors from Lisbon are yet to secure a single point from their own four matches of the campaign.

Match preview

Finishing ninth last term was Vitoria's lowest placement in the last eight years in the Portuguese top flight, and fans of the Conquerors would have expected their side to make up for that downturn this time, especially with a change at the helm.

However, Tiago Margarido, who took over the reins this summer, has endured an inconsistent start to his tenure at the Guimaraes club, who have suffered three defeats from their opening four fixtures of the new campaign.

A 1-0 victory over Nacional on matchday three appeared to raise hopes of a resurgence for Vitoria following defeats in their opening two fixtures against Arouca and Sporting Lisbon, but Monday's Minho derby defeat has halted any momentum.

The Conquerors were left spitting feathers in that 1-0 loss at Braga, having conceded a 79th-minute goal from Diego Rodrigues, leaving the Guimaraes side with defeats in each of their last four league matches on the road, including two at the close of 2025-26.

However, a return to Afonso Henriques should offer some optimism for Vitoria, whose sole win this term has come at the ground, while Margarido will be aware of a pattern that has seen only one side score in each of the last five league games there, with the hosts winning three of those.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Casa Pia secured survival through the playoff route after finishing 16th in the league last season, and appear to be heading for a more difficult campaign this time under Filipe Coelho, who was appointed this summer following the departure of Alvaro Pacheco.

The Geese have found themselves on the wrong side of several metrics four games into the season, as they are not only the only side yet to register a single point in the division but are also the only team yet to find the net.

Meanwhile, no other side has conceded as many goals as Casa Pia’s 11 in the Primeira Liga this season, after Coelho's men suffered defeats against Maritimo (1-0), Benfica (7-0), Gil Vicente (2-0) and Moreirense (1-0) last weekend, when Kiko's worldie proved decisive.

While the Geese will be hoping to end their poor run of results this weekend, they have managed just one victory in their last 12 league outings on the road (D3, L8), stretching back into the previous campaign.

Interestingly, Casa Pia's only win during that away run came at Afonso Henriques, where the visitors ran out 1-0 winners in May, meaning the Lisbon outfit have taken three points in three of their previous four Primeira Liga visits to the ground, all of which have also come by a lone goal.

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

L

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vitoria will need to assess the fitness of Gustavo Silva, who was forced off injured last time out, and should the Brazilian winger be deemed unfit for this one, Victor Andersson or Telmo Arcanjo could fill in.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old goalkeeper Gui Ribeiro is working his way back to full fitness from a cruciate ligament injury, although his absence is not expected to have much impact given that he is not a regular.

Alioune Ndoye is expected to lead the line once again, with the 24-year-old striker looking to add to his solitary goal this season.

Korede Osundina has been left out of the starting XI in Casa Pia's last two matches and could return to the side here, while Kelian Nsona has secured a move to Rodez AF.

Alassana Jatta was picked to lead the line last time out ahead of Henrique Araujo and could retain his place here, although veteran attacker Cassiano is pushing for his first start of the season.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Zych; Strata, Viondi, Balieiro, Mendes; G Nogueira, Doucet; Gustavo, Samu, M Nogueira; Ndoye

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Geraldes, Goulart Silva, Sousa, Rosas; Ofori, Clua; Prieto, Rego, Rochinha; Jatta

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-0 Casa Pia

The pattern of results at Afonso Henriques has been clear, with only one side finding the net in each of the last five league matches there, while the same has occurred in each of the previous four league meetings between Vitoria and Casa Pia at the ground.

A similar outcome could be on the cards here, although the hosts have a good opportunity to claim maximum points given that the visitors are struggling for confidence and have yet to score this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.