Preview: Espanyol vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla will be aiming to record their third La Liga victory of the campaign when they continue their season away to Espanyol on Sunday night.

The visitors will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid, while Espanyol lost their second successive game last time out, going down 2-1 to Real Sociedad.

Match preview

Espanyol started their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 3-0 victory over Levante, but they have narrowly lost their last two games, going down 2-1 to both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

The Catalan outfit are currently in 12th position in the table, boasting three points from three games, and they have only actually won one of their last 14 games against Sevilla - that success came on home soil last season.

Espanyol made seven signings during the summer transfer window, with the biggest of those proving to be Alex Calatrava, while Bryan Zaragoza on loan from Bayern Munich was another standout addition.

Manolo Gonzalez's side finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, but they had the look of a potential Champions League team in the first half of the campaign, before their form in the second half of the season saw them slide down the division.

Espanyol's last four wins over Sevilla have come on home soil, and they will be determined to avoid a third straight defeat in Spain's top flight.

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Sevilla started their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-1 success over Rayo Vallecano before recording a 3-1 victory away to Athletic Bilbao on August 22.

However, Los Nervionenses will enter this match off the back of a defeat, going down 3-1 to Atletico on August 29, so they will be looking to bounce back in this contest.

Six points from three matches represents a strong start to the season for Luis Garcia Plaza's side, though, and they will be bidding to improve on last term's 13th-placed finish.

Sevilla ended the summer transfer window with 10 new signings; the biggest of those was Robbie Ure, with the 22-year-old making the move from Swedish football.

Los Nervionenses also generated a healthy amount through player sales during the summer window, with Akor Adams, Juanlu Sanchez and Oso among those to move on.

Espanyol La Liga form:

Sevilla La Liga form:

Team News

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Espanyol will be without the services of Javi Puado and Kike Garcia through injury on Sunday.

However, Leandro Cabrera is available again following a suspension, and the expectation is that the defender will be back in the starting side.

Roberto Fernandez has scored three times in three appearances this season, and the 24-year-old should continue in the final third of the field for Espanyol.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will need to make a late check on Ruben Vargas, who has sustained a knock, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

Los Nervionenses have had six different goalscorers in Spain's top flight this season, but Ure is still waiting to get off the mark for his new club.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Sevilla side for this match, with Jon Guridi and Gabriel Suazo again set to be among the starters this weekend.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Nunez, Cabrera, Hinojo; Zarate, Exposito; Cala, Hernandez, Dolan; Fernandez

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Kochorashvili, Agoume; Sierra, Guridi, Fernandez; Ure

We say: Espanyol 2-2 Sevilla

Both teams have a lot of quality in the final third of the field, and we are predicting an entertaining match, with the points potentially being shared in a high-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.