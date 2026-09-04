Preview: Kasimpasa vs Amed SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Kasimpasa host Amed SK at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Sunday evening in the fourth round of the Turkish Super Lig season, with both teams looking to maintain their status as two of the division's more consistent early performers.

Emre Belozoglu's side remain unbeaten after three matches, while the visitors arrive in Istanbul off the back of a dramatic late win over Trabzonspor that lifted them to six points from their opening three fixtures.

Match preview

Kasimpasa opened the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Trabzonspor, Noah Saviolo's first-half opener cancelled out by Adrian Benedyczak's 56th-minute equaliser, before the Polish forward struck again to secure a 1-0 win away at Corum on matchday two.

That victory was followed by a third consecutive positive result, a 1-1 draw away at Istanbul Basaksehir on matchday three, leaving the Apaches on five points from three matches without having tasted defeat so far this season.

Benedyczak has scored in back-to-back fixtures for Kasimpasa and has been directly involved in each of the goals across the club's unbeaten start, giving Belozoglu a reliable focal point up front heading into Sunday's meeting with Amed.

The Beyoglu club have also strengthened their squad this week, confirming the signing of Emirhan Boz from Ayvalikgucu Belediyespor, though the new arrival is unlikely to be involved from the start given the timing of his move.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu has yet to see Kasimpasa lose this season, and with the hosts having already taken a point off both Trabzonspor and Basaksehir, Belozoglu's side will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run against a newly promoted opponent in the first meeting between the two sides.

© Iconsport / Belga

Amed, for their part, have had a genuinely eventful start to their first-ever Super Lig campaign, opening with a 3-0 win over Erzurumspor before a 2-0 defeat away at fellow promoted side Kocaelispor on matchday two.

Besnik Hasi's side responded in dramatic fashion on matchday three, coming from behind to beat Trabzonspor 2-1 at Diyarbakir Stadium, with Yira Collins Sor levelling after Mohammed Salah's opener by converting a rebound after Andre Onana had saved Mbaye Diagne's penalty, before Gift Orban struck the winner in the 90th minute.

That result took Amed to six points from three matches and has been credited with lifting spirits considerably around the club, with Hasi's squad training twice daily this week at the Sehmus Ozer Facilities as they prepare for the trip to Istanbul.

Facing a Kasimpasa team unbeaten in three and full of confidence at home represents a stern early test of Amed's away form, and Hasi's players have reportedly been working specifically on their tactical shape in training this week in an attempt to secure the club's first Super Lig away win.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Amed SK form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Kasimpasa have no fresh injury concerns following the draw at Basaksehir, with Belozoglu expected to select an unchanged XI given his side's unbeaten start to the campaign.

However, they remain without Kamil Ahmet Corekci, who is sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Haris Hajradinovic, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Thierno Diarra and Jakob Jessen are also dealing with fitness issues.

Diabate is pushing for another start after scoring from the bench at Basaksehir, while Benedyczak should lead the attack, with Kerem Demirbay and Andri Fannar Baldursson expected to provide the central midfield platform.

Amed have some fitness concerns ahead of the game, with David Bates and Sor doubtful after the win over Trabzonspor and both expected to face late fitness tests.

However, Hasi's squad completed double training sessions this week as they continue their preparations for Sunday's trip, and he is expected to retain the core of the side that defeated Trabzonspor.

Alban Lafont is expected to start behind a defence featuring Lumbardh Dellova, while Rayan Raveloson anchors the midfield and Orban starts through the middle in attack, supported by Samuel Ballet and Sor if the latter is fit in time.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Ilie, Jessen; Baldursson, Demirbay; Rafferty, Diabate, Yalcin; Benedyczak

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Krasniqi, Gul, Yesil, Dellova; Saba, Ustundag, Raveloson, Soyalp; Ballet; Orban

We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Amed SK

Kasimpasa's unbeaten start and Benedyczak's current scoring form make them difficult to beat at home, but Amed's ability to score against strong opposition, shown in wins over Erzurumspor and Trabzonspor, suggests they will not be overawed by the occasion.

We expect both sides to cancel each other out in a tightly contested match, with a share of the points extending the Apaches' unbeaten run to four games while continuing the visitors’ solid start to life in the Super Lig.



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