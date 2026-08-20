Preview: Çorum Belediyespor vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

Çorum Belediyespor host Kasimpasa at Corum Sehir Stadyumu on Saturday in a meeting between two sides looking to build on encouraging draws from the opening weekend of the Turkish Super Lig season.

The fixture will be played behind closed doors after the Turkish Football Federation's disciplinary board sanctioned Corum, although a section of the stadium will remain open for travelling Kasimpasa supporters.

Match preview

Corum produced an impressive performance on their Super Lig debut, holding defending champions Galatasaray to a 2-2 draw at Rams Park and coming agonisingly close to a famous victory before Victor Osimhen's 90th-minute equaliser denied them all three points.

The result was even more impressive given that the Red Lightnings played the final 20 minutes with 10 men, and Ugur Ucar's side will now be eager to turn that fearless, front-footed display into their first top-flight victory when they host their maiden Super Lig fixture at Corum Sehir Stadyumu on Saturday.

Their preparations have nevertheless been complicated by a couple of concerns, with centre-back Hrvoje Smolcic doubtful after picking up a knock against Galatasaray, while Alexandros Kyziridis, who scored Corum's first-ever Super Lig goal before being sent off, will serve a suspension.

Having already collected a point away to the defending champions, the hosts can approach Saturday with plenty of confidence, and if they can reproduce the same intensity despite the absence of a home crowd, they should have a realistic chance of making a positive impression in their first top-flight campaign.

However, their historical record against the visitors offers little encouragement, with the last meeting between the sides coming in a Turkish Cup tie in 2019, when Corum lost 1-0 at home.

© Imago

Kasimpasa also opened the campaign with an encouraging result, drawing 1-1 at home against Trabzonspor after Adrian Benedyczak converted a second-half penalty to cancel out Noah Saviolo's opener.

Emre Belozoglu's side displayed the defensive organisation and resilience that helped them survive relegation on the final day of last season, and they will travel to Corum believing they can build on that performance with another positive result.

Their away record from last season, however, leaves room for improvement, as Kasimpasa won only three of their 17 away matches, drawing five and losing nine, and will need to improve that record if they are to challenge for a top-half finish.

The Apaches were reasonably competitive against newly promoted opposition last season, recording two wins, three draws and one defeat, with their away record against promoted sides evenly balanced, securing one win, one draw and one defeat.

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Corum are waiting on the fitness of Smolcic after his knock against Galatasaray and will definitely be without the suspended Kyziridis.

Mohammed Diomande is expected to replace Kyziridis, while Jesus Ramirez should retain his place after producing a clever finish in the draw at Galatasaray, as the hosts showed in Istanbul that they possess enough attacking quality to trouble established Super Lig sides.

Kasimpasa will be without Kamil Corekci for the trip to Corum, while Belozoglu could recall Haris Hajradinovic to the starting XI, potentially pushing Fousseni Diabate to the bench.

Benedyczak is expected to lead the line again after scoring against Trabzonspor, with Guven Yalcin and Mortadha Ben Ouanes providing support from the flanks.

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Sazdagi, Penetra, Sengul, Borza; Fredy; Gurler, Karlsbakk, Diomande, Ramirez; Thiam

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Ilie, Arous, Jessen; Mendes, Baldursson; Diabate, Hajradinovic, Ben Ouanes; Benedyczak

We say: Çorum Belediyespor 1-1 Kasimpasa

Both sides showed plenty of promise on the opening weekend, making this a difficult contest to separate. Corum's impressive performance against Galatasaray suggests they have enough attacking quality to cause Kasimpasa problems, although the absence of Kyziridis and the lack of a home crowd could limit their advantage.

We expect an entertaining contest with goals at both ends, but the two sides should ultimately have to settle for a point apiece.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.