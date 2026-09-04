Barcelona lineup vs. Valencia: Predicted XI for Catalan giants in La Liga clash at Mestalla

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make three changes to his starting side for Sunday's La Liga clash with Valencia at Mestalla.

Two of the alterations are likely to come at the back, with Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin potentially coming in for Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez could replace Dani Olmo in the number 10 spot.

Barcelona will be missing Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Jesse Bisiwu (contusion); Gavi (knee) is also a slight doubt due to a knee issue.

Rodri is expected to again feature off the bench for Flick's team, with Marc Bernal and Pedri set to continue in the middle of the midfield.

Raphinha has scored five goals and registered one assist in three La Liga appearances this season, and he will continue as the centre-forward, with Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon out wide.

Joao Cancelo and Karim Adeyemi will also be among those hoping to be involved.

However, Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to be involved due to a lack of fitness.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha