Preview: Malaga vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Levante will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign against Malaga on Sunday evening.

The visitors are currently 10th in the La Liga table, boasting four points from three matches, while Malaga are bottom of the division, claiming only one point from three games.

Match preview

It has been a tough start to life back at this level for Malaga, having lost two of their three matches, conceding seven times in the process, and a single point has left them at the bottom of the division heading into the next gameweek.

The White and Sky Blues secured a return to Spain's top flight through last season's Segunda Division playoffs, and they opened their 2026-27 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, before drawing 1-1 with Deportivo La Coruna in their second match.

Malaga then lost 4-0 to Real Madrid last time out, but whether Juan Francisco Funes' side remain in the division this season is not going to be determined by their results against the likes of Los Blancos and Barcelona.

Los Albicelestes made seven signings during the summer transfer window, while there were nine departures, so there is a fresh look to the squad this season.

Malaga have won 10 of their previous 22 matches against Levante in all competitions, but it was 1-1 when the two teams last locked horns in February 2025.

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Levante's last success over Malaga was a 4-2 victory in November 2024, and three of the last five meetings between the two sides have been won by the Blue and Reds.

The Frogs have not actually lost to Malaga since May 2016, and they will enter this match off the back of a positive result, beating Real Betis 5-2 on August 29.

Luis Castro's side opened their season with a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol before drawing 0-0 with Osasuna.

Levante made nine signings during the summer transfer window, including the arrival of Hugo Sotelo on loan from Celta Vigo, while they had a major departure, with 21-year-old forward Carlos Espi making the move to Real Madrid.

The Frogs finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with 18th-placed Mallorca, so they only just avoided relegtion to the Segunda Division.

Malaga La Liga form:

Levante La Liga form:

Team News

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Malaga will definitely be without the services of Diego Murillo and Aaron Ochoa through injury.

Meanwhile, Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero and Adrian Nino are all fitness doubts.

Malaga's only league goal of this season has been scored by star forward Chupe, and the 22-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

As for Levante, Alex Primo is again expected to miss out with a shoulder injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the contest with Malaga.

Roger Brugue has been in strong form early in the season, scoring twice in two appearances, and the 29-year-old will again feature in the final third.

Meanwhile, Ivan Romero is set to lead the line, as the Spaniard looks to get off the mark for the new campaign.

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Larrubia, Dotor, Merino, Lorenzo, Munoz; Chupe

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Mandi, De la Fuente, Sanchez; Brugue, Olasgasti, Rey, Bardeli, Fernandez; Romero

We say: Malaga 1-1 Levante

Levante have made the stronger start to the campaign, but home advantage could allow Malaga to secure a share of the spoils in Sunday's meeting.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.