Preview: Getafe vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Still searching for consistent form after a mixed opening to the season, Getafe return to the Coliseum on Monday evening looking to build some early LaLiga momentum when a winless Celta Vigo side come to town.

Jose Bordalas’ men have won just once in three league outings, while the visitors are yet to taste victory in four attempts - meaning both sides are in desperate need of their first convincing performance of the campaign.

Match preview

Getafe have had a stuttering start to the new season, sitting 14th in the table with three points from three matches - a record of one win and two defeats, with just one goal scored and four conceded.

Bordalas’s side opened the campaign with a 3-0 defeat away at Alaves before bouncing back with their first win of the season against Racing Santander at home, only to lose their most recent outing 1-0 away at Osasuna, where an Ante Budimir penalty just before half time proved the difference.

Monday’s fixture is Getafe’s second home game of the season, and with a Europa Conference League group-stage campaign on the horizon following their 4-3 aggregate victory over Partizan in the playoff round, Bordalas will be keen to establish some domestic stability before European football returns to the Coliseum.

Having finished seventh last season to earn their Conference League spot, Getafe will harbour ambitions of pushing higher in the table this season, though those aspirations look some way off until they find greater consistency at both ends of the pitch.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Celta Vigo arrive in an even more precarious position, sitting 18th after four matches with just two points, one goal scored and four conceded - and still waiting for their first win of the season.

Claudio Giraldez’s side opened the campaign with a goalless draw away at Valencia before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Osasuna, a game in which Marcos Alonso’s red card proved decisive in shifting the contest against them.

Back-to-back home fixtures brought little improvement, with a 2-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao following Athletic’s quick goals leaving Celta without an answer - before another goalless draw, this time away at Real Sociedad, with the hosts dominating without finding the breakthrough.

The encouraging element for Giraldez is that Celta are yet to lose on the road this season, picking up both of their points from those two goalless draws, and they will arrive at the Coliseum with confidence that they can at least frustrate their hosts.

In the previous five meetings between the two clubs, the sides are evenly matched - two wins apiece and one draw.

Getafe La Liga form:

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Getafe form (all competitions):

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Celta Vigo La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Christantus Uche remains absent from Getafe due to the cruciate ligament injury he sustained in pre-season, and the forward is unlikely to return until the final weeks of the campaign.

Juanmi continues his recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him for the final months of last season and is not expected to return until November.

Andres Garcia is a fresh injury concern after being forced off in the 65th minute of the defeat at Osasuna with a quadriceps injury, with the extent of the problem and his recovery timeline yet to be confirmed.

Mario Martin is also unavailable with a thigh and quadriceps injury suffered in the opening-day defeat to Alaves.

Abdel Abqar could miss out through a muscle injury, further limiting Bordalas’ options ahead of a week that also brings European football.

For Celta Vigo, Borja Iglesias is edging closer to a return from injury but remains a doubt for Monday’s trip to the Coliseum.

Aleix Febas is ruled out with a rib injury sustained recently and will play no part in this fixture.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Serrano, Mangala, Gudelj, Terrats; Unal, Satriano

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Lago, Nunez; Carreira, Moriba, Roman, Rueda; Aspas, Duran, Alvarez

We say: Getafe 1-1 Celta Vigo

Getafe have shown they can win at home this season but have struggled badly on their travels, while Celta have demonstrated a frustrating resilience on the road without yet finding the quality to turn draws into victories.

Getafe have scored just once in three league matches, Celta once in four - a tight, low-scoring affair looks the most likely outcome, and a share of the spoils would satisfy neither manager but surprise very few.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.