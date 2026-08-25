Preview: Partizan vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Facing a two-goal deficit and a club in crisis off the pitch, Partizan must produce a European comeback on Thursday evening if they are to overturn Getafe’s 3-1 first-leg advantage and reach the Europa Conference League group stage at the Partizan Stadium.

Jose Bordalas’ side need only avoid defeat to seal their place in the main draw, and with Getafe having won their most recent outing in La Liga, the visitors arrive in confident mood.

Match preview

Partizan head into Thursday’s second leg in desperate need of a turnaround, having been beaten 3-1 by Getafe in Spain in the first leg - a result that leaves them requiring at least a two-goal winning margin to force extra time, or three goals to progress outright.

In the Serbian SuperLiga, Partizan have made an underwhelming start, sitting 12th after five matches with just one win and four points, having scored seven goals and conceded nine - form that makes the scale of the task against Getafe all the more daunting.

The off-field situation at the club has done nothing to ease the pressure, with coach Sasa Ilic tendering his resignation immediately after a 3-1 defeat to Mladost Lucani in the league before being persuaded to remain in charge for this tie, making Thursday’s game likely his last on the touchline regardless of the result.

The club’s entire board has also formally accepted responsibility for the team’s struggles this season, with all members set to tender their resignations immediately following the second leg.

European competition has provided more cause for optimism, with Partizan winning four of their five Conference League matches before the first leg, and they will need to tap into that form if they are to feature in the main draw of European competition for the first time since a knockout round appearance in the 2022-23 Conference League.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe, meanwhile, have done the hard work in the first leg and arrive in Belgrade needing only to keep things tight to progress, with Enes Unal’s ninth-minute opener having set the tone before Demba Seck levelled for Partizan - only for Andres Garcia and Johan Mojica to strike late and give Bordolas’ side a commanding advantage.

That result complemented a positive start to the La Liga season, with Getafe following up an opening-day defeat to Alaves with a first league victory of the campaign against Racing Santander at the weekend.

Thursday represents a significant occasion for the Madrid club more broadly as Getafe last featured in European football in the 2019-20 Europa League, a campaign that ended with a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the last 16, and progression here would mark their return to continental competition.

Partizan Conference League form:

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Partizan form (all competitions):

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Getafe Conference League form:

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Getafe form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Partizan may be forced into a change in goal for the second leg, with Milos Krunic set to replace Marko Milosevic between the sticks.

Igor Miladinovic is expected to feature in midfield alongside Ognjen Ugresic and Milan Aleksic, providing the engine room for what must be an attacking performance from the first whistle.

Chaka Traore is expected to start on the wing, while Erik Kojzek leads the line in attack as Partizan look to find the goals that eluded them for long periods of the first leg.

Getafe remain without Christantus Uche, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season friendly against Monaco and is unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Juanmi continues his recovery from a long-term injury and is not expected to return until November.

Francho Serrano made his La Liga debut against Racing Santander at the weekend and is in line to feature again on Thursday, with the midfielder looking an encouraging addition to Bordolas’ options in the middle of the park.

David Soria is expected to continue in goal, with Unal leading the attack having scored in two consecutive games, while Mojica is set to retain his place after a significant display in the first leg.

Partizan possible starting lineup:

Krunic; Nwulu, Milic, Mitrovic, Milovanovic; Ugresic, Aleksic, Cumic, Miladinovic, Traore, Kojzek

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Romero, Djene, Sazonov; Mojica, Serrano, Mangala, Terrats, Garcia; Satriano, Unal

We say: Partizan 1-2 Getafe

Partizan’s task is mountainous even without the weight of a club in institutional turmoil bearing down on the players, and with no win in their last three matches across all competitions is unlikely to produce the kind of sustained attacking performance a three-goal swing demands.

Getafe have the experience and the defensive organisation of Jose Bordalas’ system to see this out, and with a two-goal cushion to protect, the visitors are backed to progress.

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