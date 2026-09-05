Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Inter Milan: Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick latest

Real Madrid will be looking to begin their Champions League campaign with a victory when they host Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side head into the fixture on the back of their first defeat of the season - a 1-0 loss to Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday, with Kylian Mbappe missing a stoppage-time penalty that would have rescued a point.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news for Real Madrid ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League opener.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Doubtful

Injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 8 vs. Inter Milan

Tchouameni has not featured this season due to a muscle complaint and is closing in on a return to fitness. However, Mourinho is reluctant to take risks with the midfielder.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Doubtful

Injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 8 vs. Inter Milan

Endrick could make his first matchday squad appearance of the season after missing the opening three fixtures with a muscular problem, though his involvement on Tuesday remains uncertain.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio recovered from an initial quadriceps problem that kept him out at the start of the campaign, but the defender is now dealing with a separate issue in the same leg, leaving his return date unclear.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is contending with a thigh problem that is set to keep him out of action until the latter stages of 2026, with reports suggesting he could require surgery followed by a rehabilitation period of six to eight weeks.

Thiago Pitarch

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Pitarch sustained a knee injury at the start of pre-season and, while he has returned to working with the ball on the training pitch, there is no clear timeline for his return to first-team action.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21. The defender has returned to training but is unlikely to feature before the first international break of the season.

Rodrygo

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo is not expected to return until the early stages of 2027 after suffering a serious knee injury in March, ruling him out of contention for a significant period.

REAL MADRID’S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.