Team News: Arsenal vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The joint-best defence hosts the joint-best attack in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster, as Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Both London sides earned one-goal victories in differing circumstances in gameweek two, as the Gunners took down Aston Villa 1-0 after the Blues' chaotic 4-3 success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Jurrien Timber (groin), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (unspecified), Declan Rice (knock), Cristhian Mosquera (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

CHELSEA

Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist), Marco Palestra (unspecified)

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Lacroix, Colwill, Fofana; James, Gusto, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro