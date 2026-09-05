Bournemouth set all-time Premier League record for points dropped in Newcastle draw

Bournemouth set a new unwanted Premier League record as Marco Rose's men threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Following a 1-1 stalemate with Everton in gameweek two and a 2-1 loss to Manchester City first up, Marco Rose's side were on course for their first win of the season at the third attempt.

The Cherries struck early doors against Newcastle through Marcus Tavernier, who caught Amar Dedic unawares and swept home at the back post following a deflection, before doubling their lead in fortunate circumstances.

After Justin Kluivert's strike smacked the post and hit Lukas Hornicek on the back, Alex Scott collected the loose ball on a tight angle and saw his low cross deflect off Malick Thiaw and loop over the Newcastle number one.

However, Harvey Barnes's delightful curler cut the deficit in half merely seconds later, before Jacob Ramsey fired in a late leveller to maintain Newcastle's unbeaten start to the season.

Bournemouth let lead slip in third straight Premier League game

Ramsey comes off the bench to fire Newcastle level! ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UBWAfCQyy4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 5, 2026

On the other hand, Rose's men remain winless in the current Premier League campaign, despite drawing first blood in every one of their top-flight fixtures so far.

As a result, Bournemouth have become the first team in Premier League history to score first in each of their first three games of the season, but fail to win any of them.

The Cherries have already dropped seven points from winning positions this season, while losing 29 in total since the start of last season, the joint-most in the league alongside Newcastle.

Bournemouth have also played out a staggering 20 Premier League draws since the 2025-26 campaign kicked off, although their unbeaten top-flight run against Newcastle now stands at nine consecutive games.

Marco Rose: 'Defend like it's the last game of your lives'

© Imago / Sportimage

Bournemouth boss Rose - cutting a relatively measured figure at full time - was inevitably quizzed on his side's inability to hold onto leads after the Cherries were pegged back yet again.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rose was loath to lambast his players, but admitted that Bournemouth have to start defending leads as if they are playing the last game they will ever play.

"Two time already in the last two games but it is what it is," Rose said. "It's good that we are in situations to be able to winning games. That's most important.

"We have to talk about the negatives, get better and try to finish the games. And if we can't finish the games, we need to defend our goal like it's the last game of our lives."

Bournemouth are next in action at home to Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday, before hosting Brentford in the top flight next Saturday.