Team News: Valencia vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a clash against Valencia on Sunday.

The Catalan outfit have nine points to show from their first three matches of the season, while Valencia only have one point from their first three games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

VALENCIA

Out: Justin de Haas (ankle), Sergi Canos (knee), Jose Copete (ankle), Diego Lopez (knee), Guido Rodriguez (muscle), Umar Sadiq (hamstring)

Doubtful: Dimitri Foulquier (muscle), Luis Rioja (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Diakhaby, Tarrega, Martinez; Maffeo, Guerra, Urgrinic, Pepelu, Gaya; Sato, Danjuma

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee), Jesse Bisiwu (contusion)

Doubtful: Gavi (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha