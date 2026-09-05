Who drops out? Rodri arrival reshapes Barcelona midfield hierarchy under Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick suddenly has four high-level options for just two midfield positions at Barcelona, but Rodri's arrival appears to have already changed the pecking order.

Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal and Rodri are all available to the Barcelona head coach, giving Flick a range of different profiles in the centre of the pitch.

The competition has intensified following Rodri's move to Camp Nou, with the former Manchester City midfielder bringing experience, control and leadership to an area already rich in talent.

According to Marca, the early indication is that Flick sees Pedri and Rodri as his preferred pairing.

That does not mean Gavi or Bernal are being pushed aside permanently, but it does suggest that both may now have to fight harder for starts.

Why Pedri and Rodri look like Flick's preferred Barcelona pairing

Flick has made little attempt to hide his enthusiasm about the prospect of using Pedri and Rodri together.

"We're going to enjoy watching them play together," the Barcelona boss said. "Having the two of them will allow us to control the ball and the opponent. That's something very important."

He was equally clear when discussing what Rodri can offer individually.

"Everyone is happy that Rodri plays for Barca. He's perfect for our style," Flick added. "We also have Marc Bernal in that position. Rodri has more experience, he's a clear leader. He's one of the best."

Those comments help explain why the Spain international appears likely to move quickly towards the centre of Flick's plans.

Rodri offers Barcelona a player accustomed to controlling games from deep, protecting the defence and taking responsibility in possession.

Alongside Pedri, the balance is obvious.

Pedri can dictate rhythm further forward, connect midfield with the attack and operate between the lines, while Rodri provides a more natural reference point behind him.

That combination could give Flick the control he has been looking for in central areas.

It also immediately creates a problem for the players who had started the season ahead of Rodri in the hierarchy.

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What does Rodri arrival mean for Gavi and Marc Bernal?

Bernal may have the most immediate reason to feel the effect.

The youngster started Barcelona's opening three La Liga matches and partnered Pedri in the two most recent fixtures.

However, Rodri replaced him during the second half on both occasions.

With Rodri now fully integrated into training, Bernal faces direct competition for a role that had looked increasingly secure at the start of the campaign.

Gavi presents a different case.

His intensity, aggression and versatility give Flick options that Rodri and Pedri do not necessarily provide in the same way.

The Spain international can play in different midfield zones and may become particularly useful in matches where Barcelona need greater pressing intensity or physical presence.

That flexibility could help him remain heavily involved even if Pedri and Rodri begin as the default pairing.

Flick also has further alternatives.

Eric Garcia can be used in deeper areas when required, while Dani Olmo offers another way of altering the midfield structure.

Frenkie de Jong's eventual return from injury will add yet another layer of competition.

For Flick, the challenge is therefore less about identifying his two best midfielders and more about finding the right combinations for different opponents.

Pedri and Rodri currently look like the most complete pairing in terms of control and experience.

Gavi can alter the tempo of a game, while Bernal remains an important long-term option who has already shown that he can handle first-team responsibility.

? Las decisiones que debe tomar Flick de cara a Mestalla



?? El técnico gestionará cargas para sellar el liderato en solitario con Rodri ganando presencia antes de la Champions



✍️ @sergisoleMD https://t.co/Vguagtz2Sj pic.twitter.com/5CS9ww3tXw — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 5, 2026

The increasingly congested La Liga and Champions League schedule should also prevent the competition from becoming a simple battle between starters and substitutes.

Flick has already suggested that he intends to use all four midfielders.

Even so, Rodri's arrival has changed the equation.

Barcelona began the season with Bernal playing regularly alongside Pedri, but the hierarchy now appears to be shifting towards a Pedri-Rodri partnership.

The question for Gavi and Bernal is therefore no longer whether they will play, but how often Flick will decide that Barcelona need something different from his apparent first-choice midfield duo.