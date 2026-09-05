Everton vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

Everton and Manchester United are back in action this weekend when they square off in the Premier League.

With four points and three points respectively, these teams sit in the middle of the Premier League table ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Everton face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon

What time does Everton vs. Manchester United kick off?

The game will kick off at 2pm, UK time.

Where is Everton vs. Manchester United being played?

Everton's match with Manchester United is taking place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Red Devils will be making just their second visit to the ground, their first outing on February 23 seeing them secure a 1-0 victory over their Merseyside hosts.

How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

For viewers in the UK, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (channel number 401) and Sky Sports Premier League (channel number 402).

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via NOW if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-defining moments will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Meanwhile, Match of the Day 2 will air on BBC One at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Everton vs. Manchester United?

From Everton's perspective, anger is likely to be shown towards the club's owners after Friedkin Group sold forward Beto and failed to get a deal for Monaco's Folarin Balogun over the line on transfer deadline day.

Not just in attack, David Moyes has been left relatively short of depth in other positions, but positives remain with four points being earned from games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

As for Man United, coming from behind to storm to a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town last weekend has led to their opening-day defeat to Hull City being largely forgotten.

The Red Devils start a run of five matches to be played across a two-week period, but having a Champions League opener against Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday is likely to lead to Carrick naming a full-strength XI for this contest.