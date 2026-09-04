Man United transfer news: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick delivers honest verdict on club's summer window

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the Red Devils have "done a lot of good work" in terms of improving their squad over the summer.

The 20-time English champions boosted their midfield during the recent market with the additions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, while their goalkeeping department was strengthened with the signing of Karl Darlow.

Man United failed to bring in a new left-back, though, and they also did not sign a senior attacker despite suggestions that Carrick wanted another player in that area of the field.

Carrick has said that he is "largely pretty happy" with the shape of Man United's squad.

"We went into the window wanting to come out stronger. From the group we had last season. We’ve added to that, we’ve done a lot of good work," Carrick told reporters during Friday's press conference.

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Man United transfers: Carrick "delighted" with new signings

"The situation is what it is in terms of finances and what we can work with. The players we brought in I’m delighted with, for the quality and level we’ve got I’m really happy with.

"There is always other things you can do or could have done, that’s part of evolving the group and trying to push all the time.

"We had certain things we needed to fill, try and improve the group and largely I think we’re in a good group. We’ve good dynamic in the squad. We’ve got players that are flexible in the team and can play in different positions. Largely pretty happy.

"I hope everyone stays fit and available all through the season, but we’re not putting a squad together for one game on Sunday, we need a squad for the whole season.

"To have them options, to change during the game, game to game, sometimes we play every three or four days, there’s a whole picture in there we need to balance and get right.

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Man United will continue Premier League campaign at Everton on Sunday

"Whoever plays in there, we feel we have different partnerships and combinations we can rely on to get through the season. Certainly not just week-by-week. It is long-term and we need to get through injuries and suspensions.

"What squad is ever perfect? You always have to find ways of adapting, when you’re building and going through a period where we’re trying to get to the top, you have to make steps.

"It’s not going to be one hit. Not just talking about players, it’s the whole thing, improving as a group, as a squad. It’s not an instant fix.

"There’s a whole road we have to go down with that and make sure we keep improving and in the end we want to be going where we want to be. There’s always things that we’re looking at and trying to improve."

Man United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they head to Everton on Sunday afternoon.