Man United head coach Michael Carrick hails "important" Joshua Zirkzee as Benjamin Sesko fitness update is provided

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Joshua Zirkzee can be an "important" player for the club during the 2026-27 campaign.

Zirkzee was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, with a return to Serie A seemingly on the cards for the Netherlands international.

Everton then attempted to sign Zirkzee in the latter stages of the market, but Man United were not prepared to let him leave without a replacement being lined up.

There remain doubts surrounding the 25-year-old's long-term future, but Carrick is confident that the attacker can be an "important" player this season.

"Josh is important. It’s the team, the squad, the depth for the whole season. Josh is happy here, I have a really good relationship with him," Carrick told reporters during Friday's press conference.

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Carrick confident Zirkzee can contribute at Man United

"He wants to play more than he has done. That’s the healthy competition for places. We have a lot of games coming up and a shorter period between games. Josh can do some really top things. I’ve seen it myself and I look forward to him doing it a little bit more."

Zirkzee has only managed nine goals and four assists in 75 matches for Man United since making the move to Old Trafford from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Carrick also issued a fitness update on Benjamin Sesko, who has been used off the bench in Man United's first two matches of the Premier League campaign against Hull City and Ipswich Town.

Sesko missed the end of last season with a shin injury and did not feature at all in pre-season.

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Sesko "improving his fitness all the time" after shin injury

Carrick has said that the striker is "improving his fitness all the time", but it appears likely that he will again be on the bench for Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

"Ben is improving his fitness all the time. He had some time off which was important to make sure it was right moving forward and no setbacks, you can never guarantee that but give him a chance to be fit," the Man United head coach added.

"He made big strides last season; he’s still young, still adapting to a point, learning, and developing his game. Loads more to come from Ben. It’s just being patient, looking after him and letting him grow into the season."

Matheus Cunha could again feature through the middle against Everton, with Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford in the wide areas for the 20-time English champions.