Another French player at Sunderland? Rennes' young talent is 'being targeted' for 2027

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a 2027 move for Rennes midfielder Djaoui Cisse, who has recently switched agencies to a company that also represents several key Black Cats names.

Linked with a move away from Rennes during this summer's transfer window, Djaoui Cisse has ultimately remained in Brittany. The midfielder is already attracting interest from a European club ahead of 2027.

During this summer's transfer window, Djaoui Cisse was considered surplus to requirements at Stade Rennais. The 22-year-old midfielder had gradually lost importance within the Breton club over recent months. Overtaken in the pecking order by Valentin Rongier, Mahdi Camara and Adrien Thomasson, he was encouraged to find a new club this summer.

The 22-year-old ultimately did not leave Brittany. In late August, Djaoui Cisse had reportedly reached an agreement with RC Strasbourg.

According to L'Equipe, he was only willing to join the Alsatian club should he leave Rennes this summer. Talks between the two clubs, however, ultimately failed to produce an agreement, and the transfer never went through.

Sunderland eye Djaoui Cisse for the 2027 transfer window

© Iconsport / Hugo Pfeiffer

Right at the very end of the window, Foot Mercato also revealed that the former France Under-21 international had turned down a move to Juventus. The Old Lady had made a last-minute attempt to sign Cisse. However, the player did not give his approval, choosing instead to remain in Brittany.

Djaoui Cisse's departure, with the player under contract at Stade Rennais until June 2030, has therefore been postponed.

He does, however, already have a known suitor for the future. According to information from GiveMeSport, Sunderland have their sights set on the Rennes midfielder ahead of the 2027 window.

It is worth noting that the player himself does not appear to have been satisfied with how his transfer saga played out, having decided to change representation.

The British outlet reports that he has opted to join the Sport Cover agency, which also represents the interests of Marcus Thuram, as well as current Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey.

It remains to be seen whether this could ultimately pave the way for a departure from Rennes in the coming months, and potentially ease negotiations with the Black Cats, who are competing in the Europa League this season.