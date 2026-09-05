Team News: Everton vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Separated by a single point in the Premier League table, Everton and Manchester United lock horns at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 2pm kickoff sees David Moyes once again reunite with the Red Devils, whom he has suffered 23 Premier League defeats to as a head coach.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Christian Norgaard (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

MAN UNITED

Out: Carlos Baleba (ankle), Amad Diallo (ankle), Manuel Ugarte (knee)

Doubtful: Mason Mount (knock), Tom Heaton (knock), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha