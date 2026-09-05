Aston Villa news: Unai Emery handed early Champions League suspension boost as ex-Arsenal midfielder banned

Aston Villa have been handed an early boost ahead of the start of their 2026-27 Champions League campaign.

Unai Emery has already been forced to address a topic related to the competition having left two high-profile players out of his squad for the opening six matches of the League Phase.

When Villa have suffered consecutive Premier League defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, the Spaniard could have done without the negativity.

He now takes his Villa side to Premier League surprise package Hull City, who they play at the MKM Stadium on Saturday evening.

However, Villa and their manager will welcome a decision that has been made by UEFA.

Guendouzi handed Champions League ban

Fenerbahce midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been handed a two-game suspension by the governing body.

At the conclusion of their playoff tie with Lyon last month, the former Arsenal player antagonised players, staff and supporters of the French club.

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A mass brawl ultimately ensued, and UEFA has now acted to try to prevent such occurrences in the future.

As per their report on the incident, UEFA say that Guendouzi was guilty of violating decent conduct rules, "insulting players or others present at the match" and provoking spectators

Furthermore, he has been handed a £43,000 fine.

Which Champions League games will Guendouzi miss?

Guendouzi will now miss the game with Villa on matchday two in what would have been a reunion with Emery.

The 27-year-old was signed by Emery during his time as Arsenal boss in 2018.

Prior to that, Guendouzi will sit out the home encounter against Roma.