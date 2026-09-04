Team News: Hull City vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Two teams who have made contrasting starts to the new Premier League season butt heads at the MKM Stadium on Saturday evening, as Hull City play host to Aston Villa.

The Tigers have won their opening two matches against Man United and Coventry, while Villa have suffered defeats to Brighton and Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

HULL

Out: Jack Butland (shoulder), Oscar Zambrano (hamstring), Elliot Matazo (knee), Darko Gyabi (thigh), Charlie Hughes (groin)

Doubtful: Matt Crooks (quad)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Iroegbunam, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie

ASTON VILLA

Out: Joao Gomes (suspended), Amadou Onana (ACL), Johan Manzambi (knee), Brian Madjo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Kamara, Goretzka; McGinn, Buendia, Mbaye; Jackson