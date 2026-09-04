Everton transfer news: David Moyes confirms free agent decision after Deadline Day ‘disappointment’

David Moyes has confirmed that Everton are assessing the free agent market following the club’s ‘disappointing’ end to the summer transfer window.

After agreeing to sell Beto to Fiorentina for around £17m earlier this week, the Toffees were hoping to bring in USA international Folarin Balogun as a striker replacement on Deadline Day.

A deal in excess of £40m was agreed between Everton and Monaco to sign Balogun, but his transfer to Merseyside collapsed at the eleventh hour after the player had a change of heart.

Everton also attempted to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United on loan in the final few hours, but the Red Devils decided against letting the Dutchman leave Old Trafford.

Moyes is now left with a “really small” 18-man squad after Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Nathan Patterson were all sold on Deadline Day, while Thierno Barry is the only natural striker at the club.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t do more business and that things didn’t go our way in the end,” Moyes said at a press conference on Friday. “But sometimes in football, you have to live with disappointments and we will move on.”

© Imago / Gribaudi

On Balogun’s transfer collapse, Moyes added: "It wasn't anyone's fault and ultimately it happens in football as the player had a problem in his medical and that was simply it."

"There are no other stories behind it. That is exactly what happened."

Everton considering free agent moves to address striker shortage

Recent reports have claimed that Everton are considering a surprise move for 39-year-old Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy, who is currently a free agent after leaving Italian club Cremonese in the summer.

Potential moves for the likes of Anthony Martial and Mauro Icardi have also been mooted, and Moyes has revealed that the addition of new players currently without a club is under consideration.

“We’re looking at the free agents’ market, but I want a team that can be at the top end and can challenge,” said the Scotsman.

“The disappointment would be that I want to keep pushing on and for the players to believe we’re going in the right direction.”

© Imago / Sportimage

Moyes sends clear message to “really small” Everton squad

Sharing his thoughts on the shape of Everton’s current squad, Moyes said: "I know what I needed and I know what it’s like to build a squad for the Premier League.

"I know the numbers you need. I’ve been around long enough to know that, but some things went against us and some things could have gone better.

"Ultimately, we didn’t want to lose a lot of the players, but for different reasons that had to happen (Ndiaye, Iroegbunam and Patterson leaving).

"They’re all going to have to be able to muck in as we’ve got a really small squad now.

"It gives opportunities to some people who have not had them and sometimes in football you need to be given that chance so that you can show what you can do.

"Let’s see if some of them can do that. I have no concerns. I am sure they will be fully at-it."

Moyes has also responded to reports linking James Garner with a move to Chelsea and suggestions that Everton’s owners, the Friedkin Group, are looking to sell the club.