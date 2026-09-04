Preview: Troyes vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

ESTAC Troyes welcome RC Strasbourg to the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday afternoon for round three of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league fixture, ESTAC posted an impressive 2-1 victory away to FC Lorient, while Les Bleu et Blancs defeated last season's runners up RC Lens by the same scoreline at the Stade de la Meinau.

Match preview

Playing in the French top flight for the first time in three years after winning promotion as champions from Ligue 2 last season, Troyes will be extremely happy with their start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Following a respectable stalemate with Paris FC on the opening weekend, Stephane Dumont’s men claimed a remarkable 2-1 win against FC Lorient at the Stade du Moustoir last Saturday to leave them sat sixth in the Ligue 1 table with four points, a tally only bettered by AS Monaco after two matches.

Perhaps the secret to ESTAC’s red hot start to the campaign was their success during the pre-season period, having lost none of their six preparation fixtures and scoring an outstanding 14 goals, while conceding less than one a match on average.

Facing a challenging test against current table toppers Lille next week, Troyes will be wanting to keep their unbeaten start to the season going by overcoming a Strasbourg outfit who they are unbeaten against in the previous four meetings between the sides.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Having just missed out on booking their place in European competition for a second consecutive season in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, finishing one point behind Monaco who occupied the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, Strasbourg’s goal will undoubtedly be to get back playing on the continent for next year.

After two matches, the visitors will have mixed feelings about their start to the league campaign though, as despite securing a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over Lens on Saturday evening, Hugo Oliveira’s side have just three points to show for their efforts, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Marseille on the opening weekend.

While they are not particularly flourishing in attack either, Strasbourg's troubles are undoubtedly stemming from the back this season as after just two Ligue 1 matches, Les Bleu et Blancs have surrendered a whopping 31 shots, 15 of which have been on target, while only AJ Auxerre have conceded more than their five league goals.

Facing two of the current top three sides in the division within the next fortnight, Oliveira will be keen for his men to make it back to back league wins this weekend and create a small piece of history against a Troyes side who they have not beaten on the road since a 2-1 victory in the 2008-09 Ligue 2 campaign.

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Going into Sunday’s clash, ESTAC have just two confirmed absentees as 26-year-old defender Ismael Boura continues to be out with a hip injury sustained in pre-season and Yvann Titi looks set to be sidelined for two months due to a muscle issue.

With three strikes in his previous four fixtures, striker Renaud Ripart is certainly the dangerman for the hosts and will be looking to match his 11-goal season for Olympique Nimes in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

Strasbourg have a fairly lengthy injury list which includes their top league scorer last season Joaquin Panichelli, who has been ruled out until December with a cruciate ligament injury.

Maxi Oyedele, Martial Godo and former Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell are all listed as doubts to feature, while Ismael Doukoure is set to face a late fitness test on an undisclosed issue.

After receiving a straight red card in Les Bleu et Blancs’ hammering at the Stade Velodrome, Moroccan midfielder Samir El Mourabet will serve the second of a three game suspension on Sunday.

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Beach; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz Jr, Ouzenadji; Mille, Diop; Ifnaoui, Gomis, Picard; Ripart

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Mitchell, Omobamidele, Hogsberg; Sousa, Demba, Reyna; Yassine, Ortega, Nanasi

We say: Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg

Having started the season on such a positive note upon their return to the division, Troyes will be confident that they can keep the ball rolling and claim their first home victory of the campaign this weekend.

However, with top new signings such as Filip Jorgensen and Giovanni Reyna just starting to bed in, we think the visitors will be much improved and will not depart the Stade de l'Aube empty handed.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.