Why PSG clash could show whether Filipe Luis is ready to follow Luis Enrique’s path

Filipe Luis has made a perfect start to life at Monaco, but Friday’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain will offer the clearest indication yet of whether his ideas can hold up against the benchmark in French football.

The Brazilian has won all four of his competitive matches since taking charge in the Principality, including two Ligue 1 victories without conceding.

That run has already given Monaco a clear early identity, but PSG represent a very different level of opposition.

Luis Enrique has built one of Europe’s most sophisticated sides in Paris, and his team remain the standard Filipe Luis is ultimately trying to challenge domestically.

The contrast makes Friday’s meeting particularly intriguing: one project is fully established, while the other is only just beginning.

Why Luis Enrique has already taken notice of Filipe Luis

The mutual respect between the two coaches predates this Ligue 1 meeting.

Filipe Luis faced Luis Enrique while in charge of Flamengo in the 2025 Intercontinental Cup final, and the PSG coach has already spoken warmly about the Brazilian’s approach.

Luis Enrique said he likes coaches who are “brave” and who “love playing football”, before joking that Filipe Luis moving to France meant “one more problem” for him in Ligue 1.

That comment already looks justified.

At Flamengo, Filipe built a side based on possession, aggressive pressing, quick recoveries and bold occupation of attacking spaces.

Monaco are not a carbon copy of that team, but several principles have transferred quickly.

The Ligue 1 side have shown a willingness to press high, attack with numbers and immediately try to regain possession after losing the ball.

At the same time, Filipe Luis has shown enough pragmatism to avoid forcing one fixed structure onto every game.

Monaco can start in a 4-3-3, shift into a 4-4-2 and adapt depending on the phase of play.

That flexibility was evident in the 2-0 win over Marseille, where Monaco did not need to dominate possession to control the match.

Paris Brunner’s role also reflects the manager’s broader philosophy, with the striker expected to lead the press before becoming the focal point in the penalty area.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

What Monaco must show against PSG

The real test will be whether those ideas survive against a team designed to manipulate space and force opponents into constant positional decisions.

PSG are comfortable moving between structures during matches, with full-backs advancing, wingers rotating and midfielders occupying different lines.

For Monaco, the challenge will not simply be stopping PSG from having the ball.

Very few teams can do that for 90 minutes.

Instead, they must prevent possession from becoming sustained territorial dominance and clear chances.

The seconds immediately after turnovers could therefore be decisive.

If PSG regain the ball quickly in advanced areas, Monaco risk being pinned back.

If Filipe Luis’s side escape the first wave of pressure, they could find large spaces to attack.

That is where Lamine Camara and Denis Zakaria could become crucial.

Camara can receive deep, carry the ball through pressure and help turn defensive recoveries into forward momentum, while Zakaria offers the physicality and coverage needed to protect the midfield.

Together, they may have to find a way to limit Vitinha’s influence while still giving Monaco enough presence to play through PSG’s press.

There is also a small window of opportunity.

PSG have not yet looked completely settled at the start of the season, while several players had a reduced pre-season after returning late from the World Cup.

Luis Enrique has himself spoken about the need to improve his side physically.

None of that makes Monaco favourites.

But Filipe Luis does not necessarily need to beat PSG to emerge with his reputation enhanced.

If Monaco can preserve their pressing structure, remain defensively organised and still show the courage to play through pressure, it would suggest that the identity Filipe Luis has built so quickly can survive against elite opposition.

Luis Enrique has already shown how far a clear coaching idea can take a team in France.

Friday’s match may offer the first real indication of whether Filipe Luis is capable of beginning a similar journey.