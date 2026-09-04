Liverpool transfer news: 'That's something I can't guarantee to any player' – Luis Enrique explains Barcola exit

Luis Enrique arrives at the 2026-27 season with confidence, following back-to-back Champions League triumphs with Paris Saint-Germain. Even so, the manager suffered some "defeats" in the transfer window, which weakened the squad in certain areas. That is the case with Bradley Barcola, one of the French club's attacking options, who has agreed his departure for Liverpool.

Barcola, a starter for the French national team at the last World Cup, did not have a guaranteed spot in PSG's starting XI. Just as with the world champions, the forward competed with Desire Doue for prominence in attack.

The Spanish manager confirmed that, before finalising Barcola's sale to England, there had been a conversation with the player regarding his role at PSG.

Despite having been an important figure for the group since joining from Lyon, Luis Enrique did not guarantee him a starting spot or a more prominent role from this season onwards.

"What he wanted was to have a bigger role in the game, something I couldn't guarantee. Overall, I think everyone comes out of this situation better off. I accept it and wish him nothing but the best," Luis Enrique said on Thursday.

Following those conversations between Luis Enrique and Barcola, the forward made Liverpool his priority for a potential move. Both parties reached an agreement in recent days for a departure worth £106m.

He is yet to make his debut for the Reds, but Andoni Iraola is already working with the possibility of using him in the coming fixtures.

Luis Enrique refuses to guarantee prominence to any PSG player

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Since taking charge of PSG in 2023, Luis Enrique has consistently placed the team's collective interest above individual considerations.

In his first year in France, the manager lost Neymar and Lionel Messi; in his second, Kylian Mbappe. Despite that, he was able to build a squad capable of winning the club's first-ever Champions League title, as well as Ligue 1, in the last two seasons.

Barcola's case follows a similar pattern. Despite being one of the standout figures in the squad, even without holding down a starting spot, Luis Enrique was against the idea of guaranteeing him a more prominent role even before pre-season, which the forward missed due to the World Cup.

"He wanted to leave because he wanted more playing time and a bigger role within the team. And that's something I can't guarantee to any player, because it's something that has to be earned in training and in matches," the manager explained.

Beyond placing the collective above the individual, Luis Enrique is also known for making bold changes involving key figures within the squad.

In Ligue 1's opening round, he substituted Ousmane Dembele, the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at half-time, with PSG trailing 2-0 to Rennes, before fighting back to a 2-2 draw in the second half, courtesy of Ferran Torres.

Barcola's Liverpool debut could come this week

© Iconsport / PA images

"He was very important, he's a player who's very well loved by his teammates. This is a difficult moment for everyone, because Barcola is an incredible person. I only ever spoke to him about positive things. In the future, it will become normal for players who were very important to this team to move on, but that's life, you have to accept it," Luis Enrique said.

Since joining PSG from Lyon, Barcola scored 39 goals and provided 37 assists in 152 matches for the French club under Luis Enrique. He leaves the French capital with two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and three Ligue 1 titles to his name.

Barcola could now make his Liverpool debut as soon as this Friday, with Andoni Iraola confirming the forward is in contention to feature, possibly off the bench, in the club's Premier League trip to newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road.