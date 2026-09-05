Man City transfer news: Citizens among three Premier League clubs 'eyeing' World Cup winner

Manchester City have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid star Alex Baena as a potential target.

The Citizens recruited four attackers during the summer transfer window, including the late additions of Allan from Palmeiras and Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

They also signed Mathys Detourbet and Jeremy Monga, although the pair have since been loaned out to Monaco and Swansea City.

While the window has just slammed shut, Man City are already on the lookout for further attacking reinforcements for 2027.

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Man City weighing up Baena move

According to Caught Offside, the Citizens are one of three Premier League clubs are eyeing a potential move for Atletico's Baena.

The Premier League trio could 'test the waters' by stepping up their interest with formal offers in the new year.

There is a suggestion that a deal may be more likely to happen next summer rather than in the January transfer window.

However, Atletico currently have no plans to part ways with the World Cup winner and have shown, with their resistance to selling Julian Alvarez, that they can be tough negotiators.

The Spanish side are also in a strong negotiation position because Baena is under contract at the Metropolitano until the summer of 2030.

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Baena's upturn in fortunes at Atletico

Baena joined Diego Simeone's side last summer after netting 26 goals and providing 40 assists in 148 competitive appearances for Villarreal.

The 25-year-old struggled to reproduce that level of form in his first season at Villarreal, mustering five goal contributions in 46 matches.

Despite his struggles at Atletico, Baena went on to play a prominent role in Spain's triumphant World Cup campaign, providing two goal contributions in seven starts out of eight games.

The positive experience at the World Cup has provided the foundation for Baena to make a fast start to the new season, having already registered three goals and one assist in three outings.

Baena is showing signs that he is ready to step up following Antoine Griezmann's exit, and he will surely generate more transfer interest if he continues to perform to a high level as the season progresses.