Saturday's Serie A predictions including Inter Milan vs. Napoli, Roma vs. Atalanta BC

Today's Serie A predictions include defending champions Inter Milan hosting Napoli at San Siro, as well as Atalanta travelling to the capital to face Roma.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With both teams still seeking their first point of the Serie A season, Fiorentina and Torino will meet at Stadio Franchi on Saturday.

Neither side has got off the mark under their new manager, while Toro have just crashed out of the cup.

We say: Fiorentina 2-2 Torino

It may be a fourth straight draw between two clubs who have started the season slowly - neither has looked convincing at the back.

Fiorentina's greater firepower could be cancelled out by the pressure of playing at home, as they won just four league games in Florence last season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Having traded first and second place over the past two seasons, Serie A giants Inter Milan and Napoli will go toe-to-toe again on Sunday.

Set to meet at San Siro, Inter's title defence has got off to a successful start, while their southern rivals were beaten by Como last week.

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Napoli

Napoli have not been convincing since the loss of Antonio Conte - who lifted the Scudetto with both of these clubs - while imperious Inter continue to impose their will on the rest of Serie A.

Following a few hard-earned draws at San Siro, the visitors are set to head home empty-handed on this occasion, as the Nerazzurri stride on to nine points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Insidefoto

Two teams with perfect records will clash in Serie A on Saturday night, when Roma welcome Atalanta BC to Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi have made a blistering start to the new season, but their rivals from Bergamo have also put six points on the board.

We say: Roma 2-1 Atalanta BC

Roma can reverse the recent trend in this match-up, after Atalanta's strong run of five wins from the last six encounters.

Formidable on home turf, the hosts are already purring in and around the opposition box, while their visitors are still adapting to the precise demands of 'Sarri-ball'.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Atalanta BC, including team news and predicted lineups