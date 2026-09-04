Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munich

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayern Munich's clash with Schalke 04, and a contest between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund.

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Promoted side SC Paderborn will play their first Bundesliga home game of the season on Saturday, when European hopefuls Freiburg visit the Home Deluxe Arena.

The hosts are hoping to build on their draw last time out, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer could make it five wins on the bounce this weekend.

We say: SC Paderborn 0-3 Freiburg

Paderborn struggled to create clear-cut chances against Mainz, and were unable to muster even a single shot on target that day.

By contrast, Freiburg have been in impressive attacking form so far this season, so it would not be a surprise to see them run out comfortable winners on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for SC Paderborn vs. Freiburg, including team news and predicted lineups

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RB Leipzig will look to build on their victory in the first matchweek of the Bundesliga when they face hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday at Weserstadion.

Bremen are 15th with zero points following their 4-1 loss to Freiburg on August 30, whereas fourth-placed Leipzig come into the clash with three points having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 on August 29.

We say: Werder Bremen 0-2 RB Leipzig

While Bremen boast the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd, Weserstadion has not been a safe haven.

RB Leipzig have started their campaign in fine fashion, and with the visitors' record against their hosts excellent, it is difficult to predict anything other than an away victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and predicted lineups

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Newly-promoted Elversberg will hope to win their second game of the Bundesliga season when they travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Saturday.

The 16th-placed hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on August 29, whereas Elversberg managed to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 on the same date and are sixth with three points.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Elversberg

It would be one of the most impressive stories of the Bundesliga season so far if Elversberg claimed another three points.

However, they may be forced to settle for just one considering their opponents have often performed well at Borussia Park, but the game is finely poised.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Elversberg, including team news and predicted lineups

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Bayer Leverkusen must bounce back from their opening loss of the Bundesliga campaign with a win on Saturday against visitors Union Berlin at BayArena.

The hosts suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Elversberg last weekend and find themselves in 12th place with zero points, while ninth-placed Union Berlin picked up a point after drawing 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt on August 29.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Union Berlin

Leverkusen started in the worst possible manner in matchweek one, and they must avoid starting sluggishly again if they want to register their first points of the season.

Union Berlin proved to be threatening against Frankfurt, but their weaknesses on the road may ultimately prove costly at BayArena.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to put points on the board during their first home game of the Bundesliga season, Hoffenheim will host giants Borussia Dortmund at SNP Arena on Saturday.

Die Kraichgauer are hoping to bounce back from their defeat last time out, while BVB are aiming to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

We say: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim are likely to find their way onto the scoresheet this weekend, but they could walk away empty handed if they are defensively frail once again.

Dortmund will be confident of success on Saturday, though fans should expect a close-fought contest regardless of the result considering BVB's injury list.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hosting their first Bundesliga home game since 2023, Schalke 04 will welcome champions Bayern Munich to Veltins-Arena on Saturday.

Die Knappen will be keen to avoid a repeat of their frustrating opening-day defeat, while the Bavarians are looking to continue their 100% start.

We say: Schalke 04 1-3 Bayern Munich

Schalke may have been beaten 3-0 in their opener, but their underlying attacking numbers suggest they are capable of troubling Bayern in spells.

That being said, the Bavarians should have more than enough firepower to come out on top this weekend, even against a determined opponent hosting their first home match of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups