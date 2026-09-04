Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Atletico Madrid's clash with Athletic Bilbao, and a contest between Villarreal and Deportivo La Coruna.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to move onto 10 points in the La Liga table when they continue their campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently third in the division, while Athletic have three points to show from their opening three matches, which has left them in 12th position.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Athletic are good enough to make this an uncomfortable match for Atletico, but we are still expecting Simeone's side to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Rayo Vallecano's search for their first La Liga win of the 2026-27 campaign will continue on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Racing de Santander.

The hosts are currently 18th in the La Liga table, boasting only one point from three matches, while Racing picked up their first victory of the season last time out, beating Elche 3-2 on home soil.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Racing de Santander

Racing have shown plenty of promise early in the season, and this is a tough match for Rayo, who might have to settle for a share of the spoils on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Racing de Santander, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Villarreal's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday when they welcome newly-promoted Deportivo La Coruna.

The Yellow Submarine have two points from their first three league games of the season, while Deportivo have made an unbeaten start, gathering five points from three matches.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Villarreal will view this match as the ideal chance to put three points on the board, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to navigate their way to a narrow success.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Deportivo La Coruna, including team news and predicted lineups